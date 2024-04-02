Journalists warned to stop stealing souvenirs from Air Force One

A few days back BBC reported that an inventory review on Air Force One after Joe Biden’s visit to the West Coast in February revealed that several key items from its press section had mysteriously melted into thin air.

I scrolled down to verify if this was an April Fool’s prank, but it wasn’t.

The report further revealed that the items pilfered included branded pillowcases, glasses, and gold-rimmed plates.

So whom do the authorities suspect of engaging in this petty variety of thievery?

That would be members of the mainstream media.

The pilfering was so frequent that NBC correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, had to issue a warning that such behavior reflected poorly on the media and must stop.

O’Donnell wasn’t joking; she thinks the media has a reputation that is apparently yet to be tarnished.

Politico also revealed that one of the reporters who received the warning had filched an Air Force One embroidered pillowcase. The reporter purportedly admitted his “mistake” and arrangements were made for a “discreet return.”

Reporters often post and boast about being onboard Air Force One:

nice to be back pic.twitter.com/0ekYwkSefX — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) March 28, 2024

We must remember that petty thievery of souvenirs is not new to the Democrats. When the Clintons left the White House in 2001, they pilfered $28,000 worth of household items. After questions arose over whether the items were intended as personal gifts or donations to the White House, the items were returned.

So what does one make of this?

Firstly the mainstream media functions as the PR wing of the D.C. Democrat establishment. Their LinkedIn profiles or business cards may have any one of the many “news” agenicies listed as their employer, but in reality, they report to the leadership of the Democrat party.

For any event, they have identical “takes” and use identical “phraseology.” Whatever is published is carefully vetted by the Party. To survive and grow in the mainstream media, “journalists” must adhere to issued diktat without question.

This is like a club, its sole purpose is to defend the Democrats, by whatever means possible.

The media has been protecting Biden since he took up residence in the White House. They gloss over his mistakes, they overlook his corruption, and fabricate “achievements.”

They do this despite being frequently treated appallingly by Biden and his handlers:

Also, here:

Biden’s rapidly declining mental abilities are obvious to anyone looking. But the media refuses to acknowledge the obvious and brands these questions as conspiracy theories. They even attempt to paint a false equivalence when President Trump makes an occasional mistake.

The reporters know that Democrats operate with impunity in D.C.

When Democrats make inflammatory speeches it is called “fiery” or “getting carried away”; when a Republican calls for “peaceful” and “patriotic” demonstrations, it is called “inciting an insurrection.”

When a Republican lies about his past he is forced to quit; when a Democrat lies, it is dismissed as campaign talk.

When a Democrat commits acts of corruption it is overlooked or called a business transaction; when a Republican is even accused of corruption, there are immediate demands for resignation.

The thieving reporters probably assumed they wouldn’t suffer either.

They are probably astounded and offended that news of their pilferage made it to the mainstream media.

Politico claims that White House officials said their goal wasn’t to “embarrass individual reporters but to send a message that the thefts needed to stop.” The clients don’t want to offend their PR agents too much.

But that’s not all.

Politico revealed more about the motives behind this petty thievery:

The rampant thievery makes sense when you remember that Washington is a town populated by a lot of ambitious, status-seeking dorks. Many people who fly with the president on Air Force One really want you to know they’ve flown on Air Force One. And sure, a picture that you tweet out may suffice. A tarmac photo of yourself beneath the hulking plane or a certificate from your first flight, which the Air Force will gladly produce and send you by mail, is fine, too. But what better way to convey your arrival in that stratosphere than with an actual keepsake? For years, scores of journalists — and others — have quietly stuffed everything from engraved whiskey tumblers to wine glasses to pretty much anything with the Air Force One insignia on it into their bag before stepping off the plane.

In other words, thieving seems to be the culture in Washington for those who want to demonstrate their credentials or status in society.

How will the thieving reporters react?

Some are denying that these are acts of theft and even boasting about it.

The BBC reported that Misha Komadovsky, White House Correspondent from the Voice of America, has gathered a “subtle” collection of items from his trips on the plane:

‘I didn't embarrass anyone or commit any wrongdoing to put this collection together,’ he told BBC News, as he held up a paper cup with the Air Force One logo he ‘simply forgot to throw away.’

Komadovsky also has a box of the “presidential M&Ms” with Joe Biden’s signature.

Now some of these thieving reporters may reuse the infamous Hillary Clinton outburst and exclaim, “What difference does it make?!”

They will continue, “It is just a few silly items, nothing major, we haven’t stolen the Koh-i-noor Diamond!”

This is the spin most “experts” on MSNBC and others will employ dismissively if the news is even covered.

Perhaps these thieves need to be reminded that the seventh commandment states “Thou shalt not steal” — and there were no caveats added to the commandment.

This behavior is another reminder of who these people are.

They spend most of their office hours calling their political opponents the vilest of names and spinning occurrences to suit their masters; they seldom apologize when they err.

They have called President Trump a crook, a liar, a traitor, a bigot, a Nazi, an insurrectionist, and so much more without any basis. They talk down to those with whom they disagree.

They are arrogant, entitled, sanctimonious, and hypocritical.

We now know they are petty thieves.

Another reason to stay away from their poisonous propaganda.

P.S. If fiction were to emulate facts, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Air Force One, could be a detective story rather than an action movie:

Here instead of battling terrorists, President James Marshall (Harrison Ford) will emulate Hercule Poirot and try to unravel the mystery of the missing gold-rimmed plates.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.