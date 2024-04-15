Mexican cartel violence is now spilling into San Diego -report

Plenty of people think Joe Biden's open borders is mainly about millions of illegals rolling into the U.S., while the billions rolling into Mexico's notorious crime cartels as a result is Mexico's problem, not ours.

But that's not quite what's going on.

Mexico's cartels have grown so big and so powerful from migrant and drug smuggling that they not only threaten Mexico, they are now taking their internecine warfare on the road into the U.S., which now faces a Tijuana-like future. If you recall the sight of all those Tijuana cars burning as that city shut down from cartel warfare, obviously it can happen here, too.

In a little-noted San Diego Union-Tribune frontpager from Sunday, headlined "Tijuana drug violence bleeds into San Diego County with recent cartel shootings":

Three shootings that left two people dead and three wounded over the past couple of months in San Diego County were linked to Mexican drug cartels and involved a drug cell embroiled in a vicious dispute with its rivals in Baja California, according to sources with knowledge of cartel activity and the ongoing investigations. One of the shootings wounded James Bryant Corona, an alleged drug cell leader with dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship, according to sources on both sides of the border with knowledge of the investigation. Baja California Deputy Attorney General Rafael Orozco Vargas described Corona as “one of the main generators of violence” in Tijuana and greater Baja California. Another attack killed 35-year-old Christian Espinoza Silver, a reputed member of the same drug cell, after a gunman opened fire on him inside a BMW near the parking garage of a pricey high-rise apartment complex in University City.

University City is the wealthy area just east of ultra-wealthy La Jolla, and nowhere near the border badlands where such activity wouldn't be that surprising. These kinds of rubouts have been unheard of up until now, although there was a good report from investigative reporter Ioan Grillo at Crashout Media about cartel kidnapping and 'stewmaker' activity going on in Chula Vista just south of San Diego and closer to the Mexican border in the past couple years, writing at the time.

After strangling the two victims, the gangsters threw their bodies head-first into barrels of acid, using the techniques of an infamous Tijuana killer known as “El Pozolero” or “The Stewmaker.” They buried the remaining bones and flesh in arid ground under a horse ranch. The macabre burial site was not in Mexico however but north of the border in San Ysidro on the outskirts of San Diego.

I commented on that last month here.



The U-T report is long and interesting, but subscriber-only. (The U-T can be very left-biased, but does good work on Navy and some border issues and has some good subscription deals and trials that might be worth looking at.)

The story explains why the matter is important:

While Tijuana and Baja California have for decades been plagued by such violence related to organized crime, rarely in recent years has it bled over so publicly and brazenly into San Diego County, sparking concern among some U.S. authorities and those familiar with Mexican drug trafficking organizations.

To summarize, the cartel thugs who've terrorized Mexico are now openly operating here in San Diego, too, and that includes their gun battles and rubouts. Cartels have been known to recruit their worst triggermen from the San Diego side of the border. Some have dual citizenship or serve as anchor babies for their illegally present parents, which makes catching them harder. Worse still, the Mexican cops may be looking for them as the ringleaders for various murders, but as cartel kingpins, they aren't wanted for any trigger-pulling murders over here, so they skate easily.

Obviously, there are some legal things that need to be ironed out, based on that report, but anyone asking for it is probably going to be as lucky as the residents of Imperial Beach have been in trying to get the Biden administration to halt Tijuana sewage from fouling their U.S. beach. The Biden swamp doesn't pay much attention to what is going on so far away over here, we are just another Lahaina.

One official quoted, a former lawman named Steve Duncan, said that only the integrity of the U.S. courts kept this region from becoming a third-world hellhole.

“The only thing that’s keeping (the violence) from getting out of control here is we have integrity in our system,” Duncan said, adding that it’s important that investigators share information and solve the shootings. “It has to be investigated and prosecuted ... We have to set an example.”

Which is good food for thought. Anyone want to say the judicial system is as pristine as it used to be back when it was a two-party city?

Justice in fact is collapsing here, as it is in all blue cities, meaning, the cartels are going to feel increasingly comfortable operating here and taking their violence here, too as the quest for dominance over profits from the illegal drug trade and the illegal alien trade continue to drive cartel warfare.

Which means the cartel violence will get bolder and more brazen and more over here than ever. There could be headless bodies hanging from bridges and narco banners hung from overpasses as somehow nothing gets done about it, and there could be burning cars and gunfire raging through the city with very little done about it as this city gets bluer.

And there is no doubt that these kinds of crimes are happening that hadn't happened before:

According to the Union-Tribune:

Erubiel Tirado, a security expert and professor at Mexico’s Universidad Iberoamericana, said cartel violence in a U.S. border city would be a “huge change” in the pattern of how criminal trafficking organizations operate.

“Traditionally American cities ... were ... kind of sanctuaries (for) the kingpins and some important members of each dominant Mexican organization,” Tirado wrote in an email. “In that sense, the non written rule was do not ‘heat’ (those) territories with violence and criminal activities.”

All of that is a direct result of Joe Biden's open border and the spillover effects that follow just as surely as those busloads of illegals from China and 100 other countries.

It's not just illegals who are coming. It's what they are bringing with them as they come that stands to turn San Diego and every other blue city into cities with Tijuana-like violence driven by the quest for drug and illegals profits.

Image: Picryl // public domain