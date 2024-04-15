The American public is exhausted by Biden

Joe Biden sides with his family’s wealth: that is the crux of his ‘foreign policy.’

How can it be more obvious, after three-plus years of his executive antics?

Afghanistan, where he abandoned billions in American supplies and equipment, to reinvigorate the terrorists in the Mideast. Then, Ukraine, the seat of his family’s treasonous corruption, and no one can find out how many billions have gone into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s maw. Now, our outstanding ally, Israel, is treated to a Biden special: support the mullahs -- who have undoubtedly enriched his family coffers, somehow -- rather than our dear ally Israel.

During all this time, thanks to the utterly craven, stupid, media, we have been, daily, reassured not to believe our own eyes regarding the actions and sentiments of the worst U.S. president in our history, but rather to believe the lies which rapidly provide cover for all and any of Biden’s outrageous decisions.

In point: the spending of our hard-earned money, via taxes, ‘entitlements’ such as Medicare and a slew of progressive support garbage that has never worked but has driven our minority populations into the ditch.

Biden has flooded the country with illegals, cartels, and deadly drugs, all of these entrants are receiving his mercenary ‘kindness’ via flights, hotel stays, credit cards, I.D.s, and more. Why is illegal immigration another Biden mercenary activity? Because he is buying their votes, so he can continue (he thinks) riding the putrid wave of greatest privilege in the elite swamp.

How, really, has this happened? I put it down, as do many who are immune to the lies of the press and broadcast media, to Obama’s malign influence on our country, from day one, and very much with us, still.

But let’s let Biden be a man, for once, and take most of the credit for his own criminal enterprises. Let’s stop saying he is doing what he’s doing because he’s senile. He is doing what he is doing because it is what he has always done. He went after Justice Clarence Thomas, a man of great integrity, because Justice Thomas is black and Biden is a racist, in a time-honored ‘Irish’ variant. Biden is now clearly siding with Iran, but has always been; certainly, since under Obama, closet Muslim, and if he is anything, Mr. Biden is a political sycophant.

He excuses student loans for some while sending his mafia FBI to terrify innocents in their own homes. He disrespects and persecutes Christians at every turn but pretends to believe. Does he believe? Well, of course not.

Will we make it through this? That is of course our big question. The Congress is doing zero to help us. The Supreme Court, not much better, really. The American public is exhausted by Biden, the mercenary ‘Irish’ mafioso who is riding high and packing. Biden is, as evil always appears until it is dispatched, covered in Teflon and his awful wife is holding their despicable fort more often. The federal bureaucracy is daily more beholden to Biden due to his ‘gracious’ acts towards them -- bigger salaries, more vacations, more time off, and more work at home, let out of ‘school’ on pay, to protest this and that progressive idiocy, and — this is the best — no federal prosecution for the federal employees, ever -- you won’t see Biden’s goons at their doors.

Will it end? Yes. It will. One way or another.

Image: The White House, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain