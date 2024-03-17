It's not just cannibals: Mexican cartel 'stewmakers' are active in the U.S., too

Recent news from chaos in Haiti suggested that some gang leaders were engaged in cannibalism. A two-year-old video of a man eating a human leg from a street fire, and another hacking off a corpse's leg at the knee like a hunk of meat, as well as the fact that the leader of the chaos, a gangster named 'barbecue,' suggested some kind of barbarism going on. With jails emptied of criminals, and a mass Haitian exodus headed to the U.S. likely, it was reasonable to worry that criminals with those "values" might just try to get into the U.S. as refugees, particularly since vetting is close to nonexistent under Joe Biden's open borders policies.

Well, it turns out that isn't the only group of depraved criminals coming to the U.S.

The Mexican "stewmakers" are here, too.

In fact, they're already here and they've been busy.

In case you haven't heard of what 'stewmakers' or 'pozoleros' as they are called in Spanish, are, you probably don't want to know. They are soulless cartel gangsters who kill and chop up and cook their victims, dissolving their bodies in vats of acid. The cops caught a bunch of them operating around Chula Vista just south of San Diego.

Investigative reporter Ioan Grillo at Crashout Media had an original report:

After strangling the two victims, the gangsters threw their bodies head-first into barrels of acid, using the techniques of an infamous Tijuana killer known as “El Pozolero” or “The Stewmaker.” They buried the remaining bones and flesh in arid ground under a horse ranch. The macabre burial site was not in Mexico however but north of the border in San Ysidro on the outskirts of San Diego. The 2007 murder was the work of a gang called “Los Palillos,” a breakaway from the Tijuana Cartel that went on a kidnap and murder spree that took the lives of at least fourteen victims in the United States, both in California and as far away as Kansas City, Missouri. They also dressed up as U.S. cops, shot at a real Chula Vista officer, and held hostages (mostly other cartel affiliates) for ransom in suburban San Diego homes. Cartel sicarios slay the vast majority of their victims in Mexico, which has suffered more than 400,000 murders since 2006. The traffickers prefer to keep things quiet in the United States where they are making billions of dollars selling drugs. However, there have been a few notable sprees of cartel violence on U.S. soil. The Zetas unleashed a string of homicides in southeast Texas and “El Mano Negra” quietly did hits for decades. But perhaps the worst cartel spillover was the Palillos murder trail in Southern California the 2000s.

It's shocking to think that activity has already happened here -- and nobody reported on it until now.

What it says is that some of the most depraved criminals in the world have been coming here under open borders, the kinds of criminals never before seen on our shores. While these acts happened a few years ago, to media non-chalance, and while cannibals haven't been proven recently from Haiti, it's obvious some of these terrible people are out there and perfectly capable of getting in. The world's worst people in fact are getting in. We are just starting to hear the full story.

