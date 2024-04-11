Elon Musk facing down the borgs from Brazil

Several days have passed since a far-left Brazilian Supreme Court justice attempted to strongarm 'X' CEO Elon Musk into banning much of Brazil's conservative political opposition and its most noisome journalists, insisting that it be done on the sly and the bans go out as phony violations of the terms of the platform's service.

Musk gave in for a short time then got sick of the whole thing and announced that he wasn't banning these people. For defying that order, the Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, who incidentally was instrumental in getting former President Jair Bolsonaro banned from running for office for several years, vowed to shut 'X' down in Brazil, exact fines from Musk at $20,000 a day, and launch a criminal investigation.

Brazil Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, now acting as the country’s de facto dictator, orders probe on Elon Musk over censorship charge.



Moraes accused Musk of “criminal instrumentalisation" of X, stating that “the social network X must refrain from disobeying judicial… pic.twitter.com/8HV1iBZG2D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 8, 2024

Musk didn't budge.

And now the left has gotten even crazier.

In days since, Musk has said that he needed to spirit his employees out of Brazil because they faced arrest, too.

According to Forbes:

Elon Musk claimed Tuesday that Brazilian X employees are not safe and have been told they will be arrested, the latest development in an escalating feud between the billionaire, his social media firm and Brazilian authorities after the country’s Supreme Court ordered a probe into the alleged spread of fake news and misinformation on the platform. “We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility,” Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter Musk claimed X employees “have been told they will be arrested,” but did not give further information or say where the warning came from.

In return for that, Musk bit back harder, vowing a 'data dump' just as soon as his employees were safely out of the country:

Musk said “we will do a full data dump” of information on the Brazilian judge—who Brazil’s political right frequently criticize as overstepping his authority to censor free speech—once employees are in a safe place.

Which would be useful for all of us to see, given the potential involvement of political figures including Joe Biden and his deep-state allies.

He also sought to flip the 'narrative,' stating that he wouldn't dream of breaking Brazil's law on free speech, and it was guys like de Moraes who were breaking the law and legislating from the bench.

He's a fighter.

Now Musk says he is hearing from U.S. congressional investigators over his battle with these Brazilian borgs.

According to The Hill:

Elon Musk said Thursday that the House has launched an inquiry into his company’s work in Brazil after the tech mogul claimed he refused to comply with illegal demands from Brazilian leaders that he ban members of parliament and journalists from his social media platform X. Musk announced Wednesday that X has “received an inquiry from the U.S. House of Representatives regarding actions taken in Brazil that were in violation of Brazilian law.” He clarified that the company was “asked to suspend sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists” by the country’s judiciary. It is unclear which House committee or member reached out to X over the conflict.

I can't tell whether it was Republicans or Democrats, but it almost sounded like Democrats, given that Musk seemed to be their target.

Which is pretty disgusting, if so, but the international left is all connected to one another.

What's more, where, exactly is Joe Biden in this? An American company and its world's-richest-man CEO is being threatened by a Brazilian satrap and there hasn't been a peep out of the White House in his defense.

Now the Brazilian maelstrom gets even stranger given that an establishmentarian NGO is suing Musk for $200 million, or as some see it, extorting him.

🇧🇷 MEET THE BRAZILIAN NGO TRYING TO EXTORT $200M FROM ELON AND X



The Instituto de Fiscalização e Controle (IFC) is "dedicated to promoting transparency and combating corruption in public administration. It involves citizens monitoring government actions and expenditures, aiming… https://t.co/45pIsW5EL4 pic.twitter.com/JK4j0qI0Gz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 11, 2024

There is no doubt they are close to the current Brazilian establishment, given their ridiculous claims to being 'injured' by Musk for his free speech stance.

Is this a country or a criminal organization? It's starting to look like Musk is fighting an army of borgs, attacking him from all sides.

