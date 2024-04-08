Musk defies Brazilian Supreme Court justice's demand to censor 'X' and secretly ban people he doesn't like

Given all the cowardice we see, it was a thing of beauty seeing someone standing up to the sleazy little tyrants who want to shut down free speech.

Which is what we see from Elon Musk, who literally vowed to defy a Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice's demand that he secretly ban certain prominent Brazilians from his site 'X,' formerly known as Twitter, or face criminal charges.

According to the Associated Press:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A crusading Brazilian Supreme Court justice has included Elon Musk as a target in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news, and has opened a separate investigation into the U.S. business executive for alleged obstruction. In his decision, Justice Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk on Saturday began waging a public “disinformation campaign” regarding the top court’s actions, and that Musk continued the following day — most notably with comments that his social media company X would cease to comply with the court’s orders to block certain accounts. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who took over Twitter in late 2022, accused de Moraes of suppressing free speech and violating Brazil’s constitution, and noted on X that users could seek to bypass any shutdown of the social media platform by using VPNs, or virtual private networks.

Elon Musk Is All That Stands In The Way Of Totalitarianism



Last night, around 8 p.m. local time in São Paulo, Brazil, Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes announced a criminal investigation into Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, for allegedly… pic.twitter.com/cAFkVphWyc — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 8, 2024

Brazil Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, now acting as the country’s de facto dictator, orders probe on Elon Musk over censorship charge.



Moraes accused Musk of “criminal instrumentalisation" of X, stating that “the social network X must refrain from disobeying judicial… pic.twitter.com/8HV1iBZG2D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 8, 2024

Musk is actually defying the Brazilian satrap's order, and has announced that should 'X' be shut down in Brazil, the same way it is in North Korea, China, Iran, Russia and other tyrannical places, he advises Brazilian users to take out a VPN number, same way Russian users do.

To ensure that you can still access the 𝕏 platform, download a virtual private network (VPN) app https://t.co/ui55eq2KKp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

Using a VPN is very easy https://t.co/vWcCRn3S5J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

𝕏 supports the people of Brazil, without regard to political affiliation.



Does Judge @Alexandre? https://t.co/m2FVOvoyNv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

He even mocked the little clown and pinned that tweet:

[Scene: @Alexandre & @ElonMusk in psychoanalysis]



I say, “Tell me, Alexandre, is the disinformation in the room with us now?” https://t.co/yhvOmrysaZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

As well as challenged him to a public debate:

This is the heart of the problem. What say you @Alexandre?



Let us debate this in the open. https://t.co/E2HsU6Winr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

Which is quite a direct confrontation with the world's tyrants, all of whom are using the same logic that Biden and the Democrats of the censorship-industrial complex do, citing 'disinformation.' The justice demanded also that Musk do it dishonestly, banning prominent conservatives, political leaders and top media personalities, but not tell them it was because he demanded it, but because they 'violated the terms of service.'

Musk said 'no,' and defiantly stood up for free speech in an act of courage rarely seen on the world stage today.

The world's bad guys are all connected, as Anne Applebaum wrote in The Atlantic in late 2021, explaining why so many tyrants are popping up and making sense until she went off the rails and brought up Trump. They all reinforce each other, she wrote, and that's as true of the censorship-industrial complex, of which she seems to be a member, as it is of certain world leaders.

In Brazil, it's important to note that the right says the left stole the election there and placed a doddering Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva in power for a second time. He's governed like a far-left tyrant this time, sidelining his potential opponent, conservative Jair Bolsonaro, who's been compared to President Trump, banning him from running for reelection for seven years, and now has no Trump of their own to attack, either. Naturally, they take aim at free speech advocate and 'X magnate Musk.

He must not have known what kinds of Mussolinis he'd be up against when he opted to stand up for free speech by buying Twitter. They are stranger than even the science-fiction monsters of his imagination.

Image: Marcelo Camargo, Agência Brasil, via Wikimedia Commons // Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Brazil