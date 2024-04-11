NC man arrested showing his ding-dong and soliciting showers with his fellow females…in a Planet Fitness women’s locker room

I’m stunned—all the “transgender rights” people said this would never happen!

Here are the details from a report out today at New York Post:

A Planet Fitness member in North Carolina allegedly entered a ladies’ locker room at the gym and stripped down ‘completely naked,’ claiming that he identified as a woman, according to police and 911 callers. … Miller’s arrest on a felony charge came after an alarmed woman at the Gastonia Planet Fitness called 911 to report there was a naked man in the ladies’ locker room, reported WSOC-TV. ‘It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom’ the 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher. ‘But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave.’ … Sources told the outlet that Miller allegedly asked a female gym member in the locker room to lotion him up and take a shower together.

And, the original news source provides another interesting detail: one of the females in the locker room was a minor.

To be fair though, Miller was arguably just doing what he thought was acceptable, following the example set before him by the very same high-profile politicians pushing for his “trans” rights and visibility—grown men showering with young girls isn’t okay? I think Joe Biden’ might indicate otherwise.

If you’re wondering what “she” looks like, here ya go:

BREAKING: Male who identifies as female ARRESTED after stripping N*KED in a Planet Fitness women’s locker room.



“It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his --- and he won’t leave” a caller told… pic.twitter.com/bWMXwCteH5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2024

It’s hard to feel much sympathy for the victimized women, as they willingly continued to patronize an establishment that died on the hill of the perverts; it wasn’t even a month ago that news of Planet Fitness’s anti-privacy, anti-woman policies hit the headlines bigtime after management banned a female member because she had the audacity to expose a male creep using the women’s facilities—around children no less!

Where is the MeToo movement, and all the dirty pink-hatted slobs chanting against male subjugation?

Now, we did (repeatedly) tell the useful idiots supporting the “gender fluidity” movement that this would happen, which makes me wonder if they wonder: How do those stupid and paranoid “conspiracy theorists” keep predicting the future?

Image: Peter Hale, CC BY 2.0 DEED, via Flickr, unaltered.