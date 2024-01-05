The gun-grabber lobby is losing

There may be plenty of reasons to be pessimistic these days — namely, that we are being overrun with an illegal invasion of military-aged men from China and Middle Eastern nations who have simply walked over the oceans “for a better life,” and to enforce the left’s authoritarian dictates. And then there’s the emerging big Michelle bait-and-switch for Barack’s fourth term so he can finish off the country he loathes.

However, the collectivists are in the middle of a losing streak on a key point that is the lynchpin for all of their other authoritarian dreams to finally vanquish individual liberty. Changing the debate and stopping them here will be the turning point in defeating the left’s tyrannical intentions.

It was almost thirty years ago that the ghouls of the gun-grabber lobby — people we “affectionately” call Grabbies — made the colossal mistake of equating basic human rights with cigarette-smoking, which goes to show you just what they think of individual liberty and commonsense civil rights.

This is why they wrongly focus on inanimate objects instead of the true causes of crime. And oddly enough, these are usually connected to the latest trends in leftist ideologies, such as the tragedy on Thursday in an Iowa high school, reported to be an LGBT/trans activist after a delay in the release of the information:

Since it wasn’t released right away, we knew that it likely wasn’t beneficial to the gun-grabbing ghouls, who sadly seem to live for these horrific situations.

And now we know why.

Grabbies have been following the cigarette model in bizarrely demonizing the right of self-preservation, restricting where you’re allowed to exercise it and where you essentially can be a human being with inalienable rights.

This is why they obsess over depriving you of your right of self-defense in as many places as possible, and their “brilliant” idea of massacre or “gun-free” zones, akin to a “no smoking” area. These only endanger the innocent, since criminals by definition don’t obey the law or silly signs. Grabbies still stick to their magical thinking, with statistics showing that most mass public shootings occur in gun-free zones.

Authoritarian gun-grabbers also want to make it as difficult, embarrassing, and expensive as possible to exercise your basic human rights with identification requirements, taxes, and age limits, because that’s what they did with tobacco products. They also obsess over lawfare against the people who produce any means of self-defense, to put them out of business, as they tried with the tobacco industry.

This illustrates a fundamental difference between the authoritarian left and the pro-freedom right. Whereas we see individual liberty and basic human rights as a restraint on government, they see these things as expedients to gain power that can easily be eliminated when they no longer need them.

Leftists love free speech when it comes to selling collectivism, and then they suppress it when people start opposing their policies. They love guns — but only in their hands. Just read quotes from Lenin, Stalin, and Mao. They are a limitation on their power when they don’t control them, and that explains their obsession with gun confiscation.

Those of us on the side of freedom, who have no desire to control others with an attitude of “leave me alone,” see comparing the right to resist tyranny to cigarettes as patently absurd, fundamentally unserious, and something that should be laughed off the public stage.

But since the fascist far left cares only about attaining power over the people instead of conserving liberty, the comparison was perfectly acceptable. Even now, they keep on pushing this ridiculous idea, talking among themselves about “What Would It Take for Guns to One Day Go the Way of Cigarettes?,” “Do to guns what we did to cigarettes — make them culturally repellent,” and “Can Americans ditch guns the way we ditched cigarettes?”

Even though it seems as though the authoritarians are gaining traction, it’s only because of the propaganda from the left’s media minions. But they keep on being defeated in court, as each of their unconstitutional and nonsensical laws is struck down. The bad news is getting worse by the day, because while they base their appeals on people giving up their basic human rights out of fear, the evidence is going against them in every possible way.

Politico admitted a few years ago that there are 140 million gun-owners in this country, and according to a recent NBC News national poll, more than half of American voters — 52 percent — say they or someone in their household owns a gun. Another study showed that gun ownership is wildly underreported. This means that roughly 64% of adults (166 million) own a gun. This is because people are very reluctant to tell strangers on the phone that they have firearms. With record-breaking sales, the number of privately owned guns is approaching 500 million, with a population of 330 million, or over 1.5 guns per resident of the United States.

Even one of the gun-grabbing-ghouls’ favorite falsehoods that “more guns equals more murders” has been shot down by the fact that the murder rate has gone down while gun ownership has skyrocketed, with people buying guns because they are “their own first responders.” Homicides in the U.S. are set to drop by record numbers this year, and not because of the BSCA.

Add to that the massive civil disobedience in Illinois and all the other news that keeps rolling in, and it’s clear that firearm freedom is ringing out all over the land.

The time has clearly come to change the debate and work on defeating the Grabbies and their dangerous disarmament agenda. The time has come to go on offense against the gun-grabbing ghouls, who gleefully welcome every tragedy as an opportunity for their political gain from someone else’s pain. The time has come to start pointing out that guns save lives and that disarmament is dangerous.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.