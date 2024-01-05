Pro-narrative media parrot chalks up Gay’s takedown as a ‘win’ for ‘right-wing chaos agents’

An academic, who happened to be a black woman, finally resigned from the position of university president of a supposedly prestigious and elite institution just weeks after she was unable to condemn students and professors who think it is O.K. to promote the killing of Jews, and after it was unearthed that she had few (if any) independent thoughts. Somehow she managed to allegedly plagiarize more than fifty times in the few papers she wrote.

But instead of taking accountability, Gay and many media pundits assert she is a victim of racism, sexism, or some other -ism, and didn’t do anything that deserves firing.

It is a good thing that she wasn't a conservative white male, or she would have been fired immediately—but then again, she wouldn’t have been hired in the first place.

This “victim” is staying on at Harvard to gouge students with her near-million dollar salary. She clearly will never be able to discipline students for cheating or plagiarizing on their papers. Now they have a perfect defense. Harvard doesn’t really care.

Here, an obvious genius (note the heavy sarcasm), blames right-wing conservative propagandists for her firing, via MSN:

It’s the unfortunate end to a weeks-long, cynical campaign led by a roster of right-wing chaos agents—conservative propagandist Christopher Rufo and Rep. Elise Stefanik in particular. They and their allies successfully weaponized multiple issues (academic integrity, freedom of speech, antisemitism) that they couldn’t genuinely care less about.

Heaven forbid that left-wing propagandists care about a cheater who couldn’t condemn people who want to kill Jews!

This writer says that right wing conservatives don’t really care about academic integrity, freedom of speech, and antisemitism, but it is clearly the media and other Democrats who seem to lack care on those subjects.

Academic integrity. Do universities who care about academic integrity keep people who are serial plagiarizers, no matter what race or sex they are?

Freedom of speech. It is a joke to say that colleges care about freedom of speech. They block conservative speakers all the time, and you better not tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally, or you will be labeled a climate change denier. If you dare think that men and women are different, or misgender someone, you will be severely chastised, or even expelled.

Anti-semitism. It is the leftists at universities who have obviously instilled this hate for Jews, along with the congressional Squad. It is not Trump, nor Republicans. Hitler was far left, not far right.

The media and other Democrats claim they are for diversity, equity, and inclusion but they exclude people who don’t go along with their radical agenda to remake or destroy America. They say they support people of color but they actively discriminate against Asians and whites—and white people are people too.

Summary: If a college president or professor is a serial plagiarizer, they should immediately be fired no matter what race or sex they are. Furthermore, if the school had properly vetted the person (instead of selecting a candidate to fill a quota), they wouldn’t have been hired in the first place. How can schools hold students to account for cheating or plagiarizing when special people are given exceptions?

Image generated by AI.