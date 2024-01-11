The core purpose of DEI is theft

The recent Claudine Gay debacle at Harvard should once and for all open everyone's eyes to the destructive nature of the DEI movement and its place in the Big Picture. After she completely flubbed an easy answer (for a sane person) about calling for the killing of Jews, it took the discovery of a series of over 40 separate examples of plagiarism to force Harvard to fire (actually, demote) her at full pay.

It's easy to understand the emotional appeal of DEI, which is that it is only fair to promote a few unqualified people into positions they haven’t earned and do not deserve to bring about equality. This view holds that the only necessary qualification under a DEI appointment is the person’s continued compliance with and support of DEI as they manage their position. No matter any other skills or lack thereof, the Marxist lie is that only this type of hiring will force equality on institutions.

Indeed, many probably believed that one could even name Forrest Gump (if he were black) as a university president. After all, just how much damage could he do? In reality, very little. Unlike specialties such as surgeon, airline pilot, architect, pharmacist, or other positions where mistakes from incompetence can kill people, what’s the harm? Well, Claudine Gay personifies the harm, which is that DEI is theft.

Image by AI.

The most valuable asset in education is created by the mind and is found in books, articles, research, and other compilations. It has value. Books can be sold, training courses can be billable, scientific research can be monetized, plus the creator of the content owns his or her output.

In an industry such as retail, success factors in a product are called trade secrets. In the software industry, computer code is called Intellectual Property (‘IP’). The IP work product of one’s mind is as valuable as any hard asset. All are protected by US law.

DEI is theft at Harvard. Not just the theft of the IP of other rightful owners through Gay’s plagiarism, but the theft of a coveted job position by an unqualified person who stole it—with the permission of the left—from other persons who earned it.

DEI is theft and touches us all because it supplants any conservative voices and lets woke progressive thought reign unchallenged through their firm control of our K-16 educational system and, by extension, our media trained in those schools. This permits the theft of competing ideas from our society by blocking those ideas from seeing daylight. This operates to the great detriment of our American society and perhaps even our viability as a nation.

DEI is theft as it continues to steal from our national prosperity and continuation as a great nation by inserting incompetents into all walks of life under the guise of fairness and equity, something that has always been the plan of every Marxist since the Frankfurt School. The goal is to replace world-leading competence with mediocrity and incompetence, stifling the valuable national progress that otherwise ensures our future success as a nation.

DEI is theft because it steals from society and has stolen more than just coveted positions. It forces us in our daily lives to deal with incompetent and obtuse clerks and bureaucrats who know they cannot be fired.

DEI is theft because it steals away our civilization. Just like feminists demanding the ERA for women, but who now look the other way and support m2f “trans” women competing against biological females in sports, it proves they are not serious about the ERA (BTW, that was a Marxist tool never designed to help women). In the same vein, Harvard just signaled that the biggest crime in education—the theft of the work of another scholar—is no big deal. It just sold out because DEI outranks ownership of one’s work. Plus, Marxists hate private property.

DEI is theft because it is designed to be theft, for all the reasons listed. It is about the Big Picture and the goals of the left to collapse us into a global totalitarian system. Unfortunately, the DEI crowd tipped their hand early by promoting Claudine Gay, then defending her when her incompetence was seen in a national forum. And that defense allowed her plagiarism to be uncovered for us all to see.

DEI is theft because it is stealing the lifeblood of the American culture and economy for an evil purpose. That alone should cause us to do all we can to dig it out by the root. Beginning with a total reboot of our educational system.

DEI is theft because the core tenet of Marxism and progressivism is theft. Theft of assets, theft of freedom—in fact, theft of everything except doing the labor that produces the wealth the leftists steal.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.