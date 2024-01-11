« Rule by majority? Or freedom of the minority?
January 11, 2024

VIDEOS: Ecuador's citizens arm up, go full-Israel on narcoterrorists attacking their country

By Monica Showalter

Now that they are under attack from Mexican, Colombian and domestic drug cartels, Ecuadoreans are rallying to save their country.

They're arming up, spontaneously, and doing all they can to support their troops in this national emergency:

 

Him, too:

Yes, it's been compared to Israel and its full-nation rallying response to Hamas. The narcos are often compared to Hamas, too. The critical thing is that it's all spontaneous, there is little or no propaganda machine running, this is the locals taking matters into their own hands..

The sentiment seems universal in the nation. Among the ground troops, the exhortions to patriotism are intense:

 

Against this sneering enemy, and this is far from the vilest picture I have seen of them, it would make sense:

Meanwhile, the locals are cheering their troops from the fruit and vegetable aisles in a local grocery:

 

And at subway turnstiles:

And on the streets of Guayaquil, where locals passed out McDonald's hamburgers to the troops:

And in the legislature in Quito:

And mocking them mercilessly on social media viral videos, making them figures of fun:

 

The government has released its own pictures to ensure that the narcoterrorists understand what eventually happens to them when they get captured.

This is Ecuador's president:

Google Translate:

#URGENTE | In the style of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, mentioned that 'you cannot talk about human rights regarding those who terrorize the country.'

But that's just what the government does. For some narcoterrorists, the treatment from the locals is rougher:

 

 

This one's funny for some miscreants who broke curfew ... bet they won't do that again:

 

They're going full Israel on the narcoterrorists, whom they call plain 'terrorists. And don;t think that patriotism seen isn't authentic -- it is, dating from Ecuador's founding by Simon Bolivar, which derived from America's founding. The patriotism sentiment resembles ours because it comes from the common history.

In so doing, the people and their democratically elected conservative government are united to save their country -- and a message is sent to not just the drug dealers, but to malevolent characters like Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro that invading other countries could get this kind of response.

In so doing, Ecuador is showing the world how it's done.

