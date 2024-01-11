VIDEOS: Ecuador's citizens arm up, go full-Israel on narcoterrorists attacking their country

Now that they are under attack from Mexican, Colombian and domestic drug cartels, Ecuadoreans are rallying to save their country.

They're arming up, spontaneously, and doing all they can to support their troops in this national emergency:

⚡Ecuador's citizens take up arms against drug cartels



Locals in Ecuador can be seen arming themselves and joining forces with the police to combat the rising narcoterrorism sweeping through their country. pic.twitter.com/xvXmvnH8NN — Military Discover (@Militarydiscove) January 10, 2024

🚨| URGENTE: En algunas ciudades de Ecuador, la ciudadanía ha salido a las calles para unirse a la policía y combatir a los terroristas. 🇪🇨 ¿Apoyas que los civiles estén dando el todo por el todo por su país? Yo si. pic.twitter.com/mRoRYJqJ6e — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 10, 2024

Him, too:

Ecuador🇪🇨: Rambo jumped on a mission in the country following the internal war. pic.twitter.com/Bs0ogHeQoP — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 10, 2024

Yes, it's been compared to Israel and its full-nation rallying response to Hamas. The narcos are often compared to Hamas, too. The critical thing is that it's all spontaneous, there is little or no propaganda machine running, this is the locals taking matters into their own hands..

The sentiment seems universal in the nation. Among the ground troops, the exhortions to patriotism are intense:

Ecuador military members get ready to fight the “men that hate this nation” by “honoring the sacred oath” pic.twitter.com/I1TXDvF3bV — Kelvin (@KelvinLiz) January 10, 2024

🚨🇪🇨 An Ecuadorian soldier gives his comrades a pep talk during Ecuador's war with the cartel.



"Viva Ecuador!" pic.twitter.com/IpOzwU3Huh — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 10, 2024

Against this sneering enemy, and this is far from the vilest picture I have seen of them, it would make sense:

JUST IN: The 13 thugs who took hostages on a live television broadcast in Ecuador have been arrested and will reportedly be charged with terrorism.



Here are the 13 clowns celebrating and flashing their gang signs for the cameras just moments before being arrested.



Life comes… pic.twitter.com/PR9GChrfTe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the locals are cheering their troops from the fruit and vegetable aisles in a local grocery:

Ecuador civilians applauding and donating drinks and energy bars to soldiers pic.twitter.com/REi3AEHmHk — Humanity Chad (@HumanityChad) January 10, 2024

And at subway turnstiles:

🇪🇨#Ecuador- Ecuadorians cheering and clapping for their soldiers in a show of support in the fight against the cartel gang members. pic.twitter.com/XLtNNZNusK — ConflictLive 🌐 (@conflict_live) January 10, 2024

And on the streets of Guayaquil, where locals passed out McDonald's hamburgers to the troops:

Hard working locals supporting their military in Ecuador. This is the way! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UaLjbqOwM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 10, 2024

And in the legislature in Quito:

🆘 Ecuador



Asamblea aplaude de pie a militares.



Igual que en Colombia que salieron muchos congresistas, pero a apoyar a delincuentes…



pic.twitter.com/DZRfXDHTLr — EVERSTRONG (@everstrongever) January 11, 2024

And mocking them mercilessly on social media viral videos, making them figures of fun:

🇪🇨😂 LMFAO: A MADMAN IN THE CARTEL OF ECUADOR?!



Criminal idiot is exposed as an fraud 💀



Only real mafiaboss in that house were the mother 😆



The guy shouldn’t be allowed to leave house after that confrontation with his mother like cmon 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/MtXXOrGrH6 — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) January 11, 2024

This cartel in Ecuador tried to plant IED but accidentally blew himself pic.twitter.com/HWb5PJdRKo — 99 attempts (@Itismourinho) January 10, 2024

The government has released its own pictures to ensure that the narcoterrorists understand what eventually happens to them when they get captured.

Empiezan a bajar las aguas, de a poco las #FFAA empiezan a tomar el control de las cárceles ecuatorianas #carcelesecuador pic.twitter.com/7hHVN4HXWT — Ecuador Comunicación (@ecuadorprensaec) January 8, 2024

This is Ecuador's president:

#URGENTE | Al estilo del presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, el primer mandatario de Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, mencionó que ‘no se puede hablar de derechos humanos respecto a quienes atemorizan al país’. pic.twitter.com/44hrND2RGd — Noticias Tendencias (@ntendenciasec) January 10, 2024

Google Translate:

#URGENTE | In the style of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, mentioned that 'you cannot talk about human rights regarding those who terrorize the country.'

But that's just what the government does. For some narcoterrorists, the treatment from the locals is rougher:

Criminal was captured and is forced to sing the national anthem of Ecuador! pic.twitter.com/sacFtnh36o — GoneWrong Videos (@GonewrongVids) January 11, 2024

Civilian takes his anger out at the actions of the cartel in Ecuador. #Guayaquil



pic.twitter.com/5sh44q2kI6 — Johnny (@tallyman2023) January 10, 2024

In Ecuador, they are now throwing narcoterrorists off bridges…



“Sink or swim, bitch!”🌊🏊🤿🤣 pic.twitter.com/PLzS11z1m6 — Der Schniefmeister (@zniffo) January 11, 2024

This one's funny for some miscreants who broke curfew ... bet they won't do that again:

Amidst the curfew in Guayaquil, Ecuador, individuals on a motorcycle caught the attention of the National Police due to their suspicious behavior. Claiming to be a couple, the police didn't buy their story and sent them home without their clothes https://t.co/0HTvWEv5R8 — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) January 10, 2024

They're going full Israel on the narcoterrorists, whom they call plain 'terrorists. And don;t think that patriotism seen isn't authentic -- it is, dating from Ecuador's founding by Simon Bolivar, which derived from America's founding. The patriotism sentiment resembles ours because it comes from the common history.

In so doing, the people and their democratically elected conservative government are united to save their country -- and a message is sent to not just the drug dealers, but to malevolent characters like Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro that invading other countries could get this kind of response.

In so doing, Ecuador is showing the world how it's done.

Image: Twitter screen shot