Sen. John Fetterman powerfully attacks Hamas and South Africa

Sen. John Fetterman was arguably one of the more leftist Senators to emerge from Pennsylvania. He’s changed, though, and I can’t even begin to guess why (fully recovering from his stroke? getting treated for his depression? something else?). All I know is that we’ve got a man freely calling out rampant progressivism, strongly supporting Israel (against his party), and, in a stand-up-and-cheer moment, telling South Africa, which is attacking Israel in the International Court of Claims, to “sit it out.” Color me surprised and impressed. I know Fetterman is still a Democrat, but he seems to hark back to my dad’s days of being a Democrat.

The context for Fetterman’s latest speech is the fact that South Africa, which has a ferociously Marxist government, put a case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

This is the same South Africa in which Julius Malema, a South African politician, led a frenzied stadium full of people in Johannesburg as they roared along with him, “Kill the Boer” (aka, the white farmers in Africa):

As an aside, on August 2, John Eligon, writing in the New York Times, carefully explained that right-wingers were weaponizing that chant. He didn’t actually use the word “context,” but he sounded just like Claudine Gay. While she tried to explain away explicit calls for Jewish genocide, Eligon explained that the call to “Kill the Boer” really has nothing to do with killing anybody. Instead, it’s just an anti-apartheid battle cry…never mind that apartheid ended over thirty years ago.

Of course, the even larger context is that blacks in South Africa have been killing white farmers, and they’ve been doing so with extraordinary frequency and brutality. Six years ago, white farmers were being killed at the rate of one every five days. It’s accelerated since then and, as Mac Madden spells out, the murders are brutal and political.

All of which brings us to Rep. John Fetterman, version 2.0. In a fiery speech, Fetterman not only attacks Hamas, he seemingly attacks the current South African government for its genocidal conduct toward white citizens:

“Maybe you ought to sit this one out!”

John Fetterman may go down as one of the few men in history who emerged from a stroke with his moral compass reset toward the true north of genuine virtue. I’m sure he’ll still vote for Biden (sigh), but he’s making the right noises about Israel, South Africa, Harvard, and unhinged progressivism.

