At Chicago's O'Hare, passengers forced to step over illegals to board their planes

With an endless stream of illegals, Americans are coming to realize why they can't have nice things.

Libs of TikTok found this going on at Chicago's famed O'Hare Airport, one of the country's largest and busiest:

BREAKING: I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area.



My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to… pic.twitter.com/Bo8sQWen2Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

Obviously, they ran out of space but the illegals kept coming, and are still coming. Rather than tell them to go pay for their own hotel rooms, the sanctuary city of Chicago keeps letting them in, and the result is inevitable, the space set for them in the airport (which was a really bad idea to start with) fills up, and as more come, they then spill over into the passenger waiting areas, setting up their tents and quasi villages in areas where passengers must wait for their flights.

That's a public space, and now the passengers who need that space, to either walk or sit down, can't use it, not easily, as they wait for their flights, or move about the vast airport to make their connections, dragging crying children, heavy suitcases, and carry-on bags, attempting to read the signs and overhead screens, while stepping over an illegals encampment. I'd be curious to see the crime statistics now that this is the state of traveling through the main airport of Chicago.

Seems the code inspectors who would normally stop this sort of thing as a fire-safety hazard or sanitation risk or zoning violation, have left the room. One set of laws for us, another set for them.

It's the same phenomenon New Yorker are observing as illegals flood their city, first seeing the hotel rooms filling up, and now the schools being taken over, forcing children into Zoom classes and online learning again, as if the pandemic were back.

More public spaces ceded to illegal border crossers who don't belong in this country. Border towns already have reported the loss of their public parks and other public spaces as the migrants surge on in, millions claiming asylum and Joe Biden's Homeland Security department treating every claim as a fully valid one, extending illegals' stay in the U.S. for years as they await their asylum hearings while on "parole." That's if they aren't criminals or 'gotaways' for whom no public records exist.

Until the illegals flow is stopped, more public spaces still will fill with foreign nationals always treated as above the law -- and above any call to keep communities the nice places that made them want to move here in the first place nice places.

It's not going to get better with Joe Biden in the saddle, and sanctuary cities still taking them in and taking it on themselves to house them.

Destroying a border destroys a country, but these incidents show that it also destroys public spaces. Chicago is now becoming Calcutta, now that passengers must step over illegals occupying its airport. What a sorry state of things this is.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.