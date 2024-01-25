New 'study' extolling greenie redistribution unwittingly exposes toxic climate cult:

So-called “climate science” extends far beyond the traditional bounds of science built on facts and logic and is driven by emotions, amounting to essentially a religious cult masquerading as scientific discipline.

The more climate “studies” depart from traditional scientific foundations, the more bizarre the efforts to taint objective determinations with moralizing policies.

A recent example is displayed by a climate ecologist who has undertaken to solve humanity’s most ancient moral challenges through globally orchestrated renewable energy and wealth redistribution.

Take the example of "environmental redistributism.”

These climate “scientists” promise to rework all human social relations to reverse the existence of carbon dioxide.

A recent “study” seeks to employ climate modeling to reallocate wealth and solve the moral conundrum of human inequality. The researchers claim this is “paradigm shifting” plan for “environmental redistributionism” (a.k.a., ecosocialism).

Professor of Ecology at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry William Ripple said:

"We aim to bend the curves on a wide range of planetary vital signs with a holistic vision for addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and socioeconomic injustice. Our work presents a case for how humanity can embark on the journey of saving the world from these environmental and social crises."

This is science fiction fantasy: Prof. Ripple has left the science class and entered the climate chapel. He did not propound a new currency, tax structures, or motivations for humanity to give up personal property, but that will likely infuse his environmental justice pseudo-scientific sequel.

Other voices are joining him.

The Climate Cacophany

Within the recent “climate” study are the visible seeds of justification for governments, globalists, and corporations to take totalitarian control of individuals and their liberties (including eating choices) and wealth (to balance the world “equitably”):

....we call for the development of a new restorative pathway scenario that would go further for sustainability and equity than the current SSP1. ….The scenario would also focus on reducing the consumption of primary resources to keep environmental pressures within planetary boundaries. The restorative pathway would represent a more equitable and resilient world with a focus on nature preservation with vast reserves as a natural climate solution; post-growth economics; societal well-being and quality of life; equality and high levels of education for girls and women resulting in low fertility rates with higher standards of living; more efficient crop fertilizer use; a diet shift with major reductions in meat production; and a rapid transition towards renewable energy….

This distillation of the Green New Deal into the guise of scientific study is a bait-and-switch too far. The more climate ideology steers humans toward grand schemes of totalitarian domination, the more apparently disconnected from established liberties and traditional scientific methods it becomes. The climate priests of woke theocracy are polluting science in the name of ending pollution.

Then there's ecosocialism.

Governments which have failed to provide equity, a perfect society, and an end to all evil thought are to be replaced by a globalist power which will now cure all of these problems, in toto.

The Biden administration has announced its own pseudo-scientific plans, claiming Joe Biden is:

….laying the foundation for the most ambitious environmental justice agenda ever undertaken by an Administration and putting environmental justice and climate action at the center of the federal government’s work. The executive order formalized the President and the Vice President’s commitment to ensuring that all federal agencies develop programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionately high and adverse health, environmental, economic, climate, and other cumulative impacts on communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.

The environment has become the Marxist Trojan horse through which the government seizes all power over all humanity.

Other areas of science have similarly abandoned trusted moorings for strange skies. Scientific reasoning has been jettisoned for an ideological agenda that has nothing to do with the scientific method, but instead abuses science to attain totalitarian domination.

Scientific research may one day establish unequivocally that totalitarian domination is evil. In the interim, what used to be called science has lost its way, and in 2024 looks more like necromancy, wizardry, or plain old-fashioned snake-oil chicanery.

