Obama is not happy with Joe Biden, reportedly tells him to quit the race

Another day, another senility episode from Joe Biden, speaking in public.

Take a look:

And things like that reportedly have have Joe's former boss, Barack Obama, getting out his phone.

According to Matt Margolis at PJMedia:

The former president and other allies of Biden's have advised him "to quit the 2024 race to save America and the Democratic Party," according to a report from RadarOnline. "Insiders snitched that tensions between the two presidents recently exploded after irate Obama rushed to a secret meeting and confronted Biden about his fading chances to fend off surging Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election," explains the report. Incredibly, Joe seems almost oblivious to the lack of excitement about his campaign and cratering approval ratings. Recent polls show a scant 38 percent of American's approve of his performance with a whopping 58 percent holding a negative opinion of his work. Meanwhile, Trump, 77, has seized a lead in some national polls despite being under indictment on 91 charges and openly declaring he wants to be a dictator. In desperation, sources said Obama bellowed at bumbling Biden to go on the attack — and make sure trusted aides are constantly by his side on the campaign trail to keep them from committing the disastrous gaffes that have defined his presidency. "The Obamas are convinced Joe's lost his grip," an insider confided. "He looks more feeble and clueless every day, and they know he's lost the confidence of the public."

One can only imagine what such a conversation was like.

Biden, recall, was advised several times by Obama to not run for president at all back in 2016.

Obama withheld his endorsement for Biden until Biden became the Democrat nominee in 2024, giving him his endorsement only when it was unavoidable.

Now he's acting the role of an unhappy puppetmaster, a backseat driver nervily telling another president how he should campaign, what he should do. Can you imagine the great Ronald Reagan getting on the phone and telling his successor George Bush, Sr. what he should have done? It wouldn't have happened.

Obama's barked orders to Biden can only be seen as nervy, though, because this is not how normal presidents and ex-presidents do it. Biden and Obama, though, have a puppet-puppetmaster relationship, and these reported phone calls indicate it.

For Obama to tell Biden to pull out of the race at this late date, now that the primaries are in full swing, would be rather unprecedented.

It would be an admission that Democrats had chosen as lemon in 2020, which Joe would be pretty bitter about, and what's more, an invitation for another candidate to run instead, with one potential candidate Obama's wife, Michelle Obama.

Imagine what that conversation might have been like.

As for Joe, he'd probably say 'no' just because he isn't exactly in charge himself, given that his own wife, Jill Biden, is believed to call the shots in that White House.

Maybe Obama can take it up with Biden's wife.

Margolis reports that Obama spotted trouble earlier tried to buck up the wretched Biden campaign.

Now that that hasn't worked, he's telling Joe to throw in the towel.

Obama's former top aide, David Axelrod, hasn't been shy about stating that Biden is going to lose.

Politico reported that tensions were flaring as early as November, with Obama camps and Biden camps at odds over the Biden campaign strategy.

At a Chicago gathering of Obama alumni late last year, attendees quietly raised worries that Biden’s reelection operation was too bare-bones — that he hadn’t announced staff in key battleground states or dispatched any of his top White House lieutenants to campaign headquarters in Wilmington. Some, more pointedly, were concerned that Biden’s 2020 pandemic campaign, run largely from his home in Delaware, left the president and his team unfamiliar with the complexities of a true national ground game. “The big issue I have is Biden never had an organization before. He didn’t have much in the Dem primary. Then the general was during Covid and no ground stuff was really done,” said a former 2012 battleground state director for Obama, who, like others for this story, was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. But this election he won’t have that luxury, the director said.

Which seems perfectly true as far as it goes.

Biden in fact has a chip on his shoulder about his capacity to win elections, considering himself actually superior to Obama, to read the Politico report:

Biden’s camp has also prided itself on the president’s relationships with politicians, which have helped him achieve historic legislative victories. His allies also believe that he is more down-to-earth, a quality that helps him connect with voters one on one. In the book “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future,” Franklin Foer wrote that Biden remarked to a friend that Obama couldn’t say “fuck you” with “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower.” Biden and his team felt no shortage of vindication when their approach worked in 2020 in the race against Trump. Biden advisers point out that they defeated an incumbent, became the first campaign to bring in $1 billion and broke Obama’s previous record of winning the most votes ever, all amid a global pandemic and new social media dynamics. The fear among Democrats — beyond just the Obama alumni diaspora — is whether those achievements were owed more to outside forces (Covid, a historically loathed incumbent and a Democratic Party desperate for a win) than campaign structure.

Seems he believes his own campaign's party line which is at odds with the fraud that huge chunks of the electorate think is going on, and is convinced that whateve it was that got him elected last time get him a second term again, even with poll numbers being what they are.

Obviously, the real big guy, Obama, put his foot down.

So now we see leaks and Axelrod interviews, telling voters that Obama is unhappy and wants Joe out of the race. That sounds like a dog whistle to Democrats aligned with Obama (and this includes many people ensconced in the White House) to get that guy out of there.

Whether there's enough time to do it and land on their feet is anyone's guess, but what's clear is that Obama is desperate.

Image: Screen shot from Sky News video, via YouTube