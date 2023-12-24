Hollywood’s anti-white, anti-male, anti-Christian, anti-constitutional brainwashing

With my kids in town for the holidays, I’ve been catching up on my Hollywood viewing, whether I want to or not. What I’ve been seeing has absolutely shocked me. Norman Lear’s Hollywood, which humorously promoted leftist values as positive goods, has been replaced by open racial hatred, aggressive man-bashing, powerful anti-Christian imagery, and disdain for the Constitution. I’ll just list a few examples.

Let’s start with something that Libs of TikTok posted a couple of days ago:

Scrne from ‘Family Switch’ on Netflix demonizes white people.



A family is in a museum and an exhibit is broken. The worker explains “some clumsy family came and knocked over the telescope… and you know they was white because black people don't create problems like this."… pic.twitter.com/fXhkSwe32H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 22, 2023

What you see there is openly expressed racial disdain that seems a little bit at odds with the reality. The only other explanation is that it’s some sort of nudge-nudge wink-wink joke because blacks do, in fact, “create problems”:

Western metros are always very enriched. pic.twitter.com/1O21DHsXgv — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 19, 2023

Whites, of course, create problems, too. What’s delusional is the claim that blacks don’t.

Incidentally, Netflix is the same network that’s promoting gay fatherhood and transgenderism to toddlers.

Then there’s the Barbie movie. Yeah, I know it came out a while ago, but I only got around to watching it now because one of my children swore it’s funny. It was certainly successful, bringing in $592.8 million domestically and $745.5 million in foreign sales. Nostalgic women swarmed to it, bringing their daughters with them.

Conservatives, however, disliked it, and I can see why. As a movie, it’s meh. The production values of Barbie World are impressive, but that’s all it brings to the table. The characters are plastic, and not just because they’re ostensibly dolls. Instead, they are stupid and poorly written. Jokes are obvious, and the cast’s acting skills are de minimus. (The weirdly sexless Hari Neff, a man pretending to be a woman, tops that “can’t act” list.) It’s as if you gave a huge budget to high schoolers to write and act in their own movie. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling work hard, but they can’t overcome this dreck.

But what really drags the movie down is the endless anti-male bashing. No amount of humor can hide how much the movie’s makers hate men. That bashing comes to a climax when America Ferrera gives a wooden, predictable, and fictional speech about how downtrodden American women are—although, maybe, given that her husband, who gets less than a minute of screentime, is a wimpy cipher, she really is hurting.

Then there’s the more “sophisticated” fare Hollywood offers. We’re currently watching the newest iteration of the TV series Fargo. I thought it might be enjoyable because I loved the original movie, as well as the first and second iterations of the TV series. This version, however, is, again, dreck despite being gorgeously photographed and well-acted in an over-the-top way.

What makes Fargo grotesque and unpleasant is that the supervillain, played by Jon Hamm, is a Christian constitutionalist. You might think that means someone who lives by the humanist virtues of the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount and who supports the order of truly constitutional government. Oh, how wrong you’d be. Instead, Hamm is a murderous psychopathic sheriff who quotes the Bible and the Constitution to justify abusing women, murdering those who offend him, kidnapping, beating people, etc. He is, of course, utterly opposed to caring for the poor and afflicted, something completely at odds with the true Christian faith.

Another villain, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, is a heartless capitalist. Her character, too, is a boring and predictable Hollywood stereotype.

My kids argue that these characterizations are so over-the-top as to be meaningless, but you and I know that’s not true. They are no more meaningless than decades of Hollywood movies showing over-the-top representations of blacks as watermelon-eating, sexually obsessed, work-averse people. Hollywood’s imagery is deeply powerful, and these representations, even when ostensibly comical, affect how people view the maligned groups.

Hollywood is a filthy cesspool. Mostly, I try to avoid it. Occasionally, though, it’s worth dipping into because we need to know what’s being fed into America’s youngsters, all of whom are glued to their screens.

Image: The Hollywood sign (edited) by Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de. CC BY-SA 3.0.