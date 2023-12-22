Let’s talk about the leftist hatred for heterosexual fathers

On Monday, the New York Times ran an essay attacking kids’ TV shows with fathers who are loving, fun, and engaged. On Wednesday, we learned that Netflix’s most popular streaming toddler program showed a pair of gay “dads” singing to their tutu-wearing son that he could “choose” what he wants to be. Heterosexual fathers are bad, and nothing illustrates that more than a meme I’ll share at the end of this post.

Leftists hate fathers, which probably is because, millennia ago, God the Father laid down rules about individual worth, morals, sexual restraint, etc. Leftists also hate fathers because good fathers make government less necessary. If you have a man around the house bringing home the bacon and protecting the family, you are less reliant on the government. Loving, engaged fathers with strong values also raise boys who are less likely to become criminals and girls who are less likely to be promiscuous.

The leftist war on fathers began in dead earnest with welfare. Black men were initially resistant to welfare because they saw it as an attack on their ability to provide for their families, making them expendable. However, earnest leftists urged them to sign up for welfare as a form of reparations.

The black men’s concerns were valid. Welfare reduced their value to women. Now, many younger black men raised by single mothers don’t recognize a biological father’s obligations to his children or the positive role he plays in their lives. A distant, disinterested Uncle Sam is their daddy.

To the left’s dismay, though, some people continue to value traditional fathers. Bluey, made in Australia and available on Disney+, is a very popular show for the preschool set. It follows Bluey, an anthropomorphized dog. She lives in a traditional nuclear family with a mother, father, and younger sister. The dad, an archaeologist, dedicates a lot of time to his children.

Another pre-school-targeted show based on a similar premise of a traditional nuclear family is the Daily Wire’s Chip Chilla, about three homeschooled anthropomorphized chinchillas. Once again, there is a “present” dad.

And oh, how the left hates these shows. Amanda Hess, a media critic at the New York Times and the mother of a 3-year-old son, wrote that the shows present an abnormal world in which fathers are not only present in their children’s lives but are also engaged and entertaining.

Having bitterly castigated Bluey for making her feel inadequate that, as a parent, she plops her son in front of the TV while she gets chores done, Hess turned her venom on Chip Chilla (emphasis mine):

With “Chip Chilla,” conservative parents can fulfill a fantasy of their own, combating the perceived indoctrination of public school by screening home-school-themed content afterward, featuring lessons about dead white people and classic texts. In “Bluey,” the puppies lead the games, but in “Chip Chilla,” it is the dad who is in charge, directing his compliant kids to role-play “Moby-Dick” and the fall of the Roman Empire. I suspect that Bentkey made Chum Chum the schoolteacher not because it’s a modern choice, but because it puts male authority at the center of the show.

And there you have it: Fathers are bad. They represent a toxic authority (just like that old meanie, God). Any yearning for a stable, present, traditional father, the kind that essentially gave birth to the Western culture from which we all benefit, is also bad.

However, leftists have created a carve-out for one type of good father or, actually, two: Gay dads. These are men who have either adopted children or who have purchased children through science, genetically manipulating their own genes to be carried to fruition in a paid vessel, at which time that vessel (aka a “woman”) walks away from her child forever.

Netflix’s hugely popular CoComelon Lane, which is aimed at toddlers, recently had an episode in which a carefully multicultural pair of gay fathers sing supportively to their balletically dancing, tutu-clad, tiara-wearing son that he can “just be you.” It’s notable that the men have the weirdly asexual voices of people who “transition” by taking opposite-sex hormones:

I got into a debate the other day when I said that all the kids TV shows and movies are being destroyed with the woke agenda. Nothing is wholesome anymore. Not even Cocomelon is off the table. I’m so fed up. pic.twitter.com/hwyCEX8us4 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 20, 2023

A good dad is a gay dad who teaches you that you can be anything you want, at least sexually.

This attitude is not confined to children’s shows, which brings me to the pièce de résistance of this post, a cartoon that is circulating amongst leftists on Facebook to “celebrate” Christmas:

The nuclear family is dead, and God, rather than being the ultimate father, is just a gay guy who did some genetic melding with Joseph, using Mary as their vessel. The only thing the poster leaves out is how much Mary was paid for renting out her womb.

Absent fathers are a societal scourge, but the left continues to push hard—and successfully:

1. 80% of all single parents in the U.S. are single mothers. 2. 52.9% of single mothers are millennials. 3. 15.6 million children live in single-mother households in the U.S. 4. 52.3% of single mothers have never been married, 29.3% are divorced. 5. Single mothers have a 35.6% smaller median income than single fathers. 6. Only 45.9% of single parents receive full child support. 7. Annual cost of child care is $10,174, which is 35% of a single-parent income. 8. 28.9% of single-mother households live below the poverty level. 9. 31% of single fathers are living with their own parents.

Black families, by the way, are hardest hit, with almost 70% of children living in a single-parent home, which almost invariably means there is no father around. It’s not a coincidence that, while blacks are 12.4% of the American population, they’re 35% of the jail population and 23% of America’s welfare beneficiaries.

Nothing good comes from a world in which dominant social institutions insist that the only good father is a flagrantly gay father.