LA leftist goes on a date with a man who treats her like a lady, and she ‘felt the feminism leaving her body’

Judeo-Christian values, time and again, prove to be the antidote to a failing society; in this case specifically, we look at masculinity, which time and again, turns out to be the best saboteur to modern Marxist feminism, but cultural dysfunction in general. Please watch this hilarious and insightful video below:

Homegirl reverted back to factory settings in the presence of masculinity.



6 years of “women and gender studies” down the drain. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y5sbIk6i2l — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 20, 2023

This cute little leftist, who no doubt gobbled up the “gender is a social construct” lie, evidenced by the fact that she apparently dates men and women, eating cereal out of an artsy cat bowl from the “Brooklyn” area of Los Angeles, can barely compose herself as she reminisces on what it was like to actually be treated like a lady—as she said, she “felt the feminism leaving her body” when her date’s simple gesture of handing her his credit card to buy another round of drinks for them, gave her a glimpse of what it was like to have a man exclusively provide for her needs and desires. As she admitted, the gesture “activated” something “feral” (or primal, or instinctive) in her, leaving her dramatically sliding off her seat and biting her finger, wondering if she should ditch the “liberal snowflakes” going Dutch (and no doubt expecting sex and abortions) to date men like this Santa Monica’s “bro’s bro.” (Girl, yes, yes you should.)

The leftist feminist house of cards is blasted away, when a man simply conveys: “I’ll take care of you” because provision, protection, and security hit at the root of the female sex and the created order. As the author of the X post noted: “Homegirl reverted back to factory settings” and quipped about how the years of Marxist indoctrination she undoubtedly received at a university went poof! in an instant.

But, this is not all that surprising given that Judeo-Christian virtues, or those of the traditional West, have a divine way of derailing the proliferation of evil (which leftist feminism so ingrained in America today absolutely is), and instead proliferating prosperity, happiness, and morality.

The Judeo-Christian ethos tells us there is no greater expression of love than a man who lays down his life so that others may live abundantly; how many times have Western men done exactly this, either creating a society of unalienable rights and morality, or restoring one on a fast track towards a dystopian nightmare? Too many to count. What about earlier times? Did Samson not give his life to obliterate a culture that spread viciousness and practiced barbarism? Yes. How did King David secure unbelievable harmony and prosperity for Solomon and their people? Well, he wasn’t a soyboy crying in the corner over violence and hate speech, allowing wickedness to take root, cheering on the women slaughtering their unborn and the drag queens strutting before toddlers, but embracing his masculinity to bring peace through strength. What about the story of Boaz when he encounters Ruth? Or Hosea as he continues to pursue Gomer and ultimately redeem her? Aren’t these histories of fidelity, dedication, and steadfast faithfulness?

What is the common denominator? Judeo-Christian masculinity.

