Democrats are completely delusional about Joe Biden’s ‘unifying’ status

Joe Biden’s handlers announced yesterday that he is an example of bipartisanship and unity. I laughed until I realized that his handlers actually believe this. Then I understood that what he said is par for the course for a party that’s based on denying reality and is grounded in an ideology that fits Tacitus’s description of conquering Romans.

The White House message came via a tweet:

When I came to office, most Americans assumed that bipartisanship was impossible. I never believed it.



This year, we've made real progress –



Together. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

Biden’s handlers then listed all of his “unifying” accomplishments over his three-year presidency:

The first accomplishment is getting suicide hotlines and mental health professionals in schools, which sounds good until you realize that students are suicidal because Democrats have given them a nihilistic world framed by an apocalyptic vision of the earth’s imminent destruction. Meanwhile, mental health professionals are as likely as not to tell the students that becoming “transgender” will make all the bad feelings go away.

The second accomplishment is more money for cancer research, a perennial D.C. project that is as automatic as brushing your teeth in the morning.

The third accomplishment is to expand care for veterans, especially (of course) women. I am 100% in favor of supporting our veterans. However, this is small potatoes and comes as Biden has so devalued the military that it’s facing a dangerous recruiting crisis, while his economy sees huge numbers of homeless veterans, even as illegal aliens get shipped to hotels across America.

The fourth and final accomplishment is making it easier to treat opioid addiction. And again, that ignores the fact that thanks to Biden’s open border policies, which allow Fentanyl to flow into America like water over Niagara Falls, we have an unprecedented opioid problem.

Having delivered the proof of his incredibly “bipartisan” administration, which sees the administration create terrible problems that Congress occasionally tweaks around the edges, Biden takes a victory lap as a unifier:

This year is proof that there's much more that unites us than divides us.



But there is so much more to do.



Here's to delivering more progress in 2024. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

“United?” “Bipartisan?” You have to ask, in what universe do Democrats operate? After all, this is the same administration that:

has been relentlessly persecuting Donald Trump and his supporters since the moment Biden entered the Oval Office,

has described Trump supporters (and, currently, over 50% of Republicans, who are about half the population, are Trump supporters) as the worst national security threat in America, and

has enthusiastically supported efforts to remove Trump from the ballot, depriving Americans of their ability to elect their preferred president.

Ironically, though, in a weird way, Biden and his team probably believe what they say. There are two pieces of evidence supporting my contention.

First, Democrats have generally parted ways with reality. Most obviously, they no longer believe in biological sex. While homosexual impulses (a behavior) are allegedly fixed at birth (or, as Lady Gaga sang, “Baby, I was born this way”), biological sex, which is built into every cell in our body, is utterly malleable and fluid. There are no actual men or women; there are only people who claim to be men or women.

Another sign of delusion is the fixation on alleged anthropomorphic climate change. The three-billion-year-long history of the earth’s endlessly changing climate, the immense power of the sun, the fact that all their models are deeply flawed, and the reality that none of the climatistas’ predictions have come true—those are all irrelevant. What matters is that they believe.

Of course, I understand that the power brokers at the WEF, the UN, and the White House probably don’t believe. Instead, they cynically know that, if you control CO2, you control everything. (In that regard, check out this X thread from James Lindsay.) But the leftist masses do believe, and no facts will turn their minds away from this hideous faith, one without morals, repentance, or redemption. Instead, it’s a death cult all the way, in which only forcing others to sacrifice will save a small band of survivors.

Second, Democrats understand bipartisanship and unity differently from conservatives. Conservatives believe in a small government that lets people go their own way if they stay within the parameters of a system that has “few rules, but unbreakable” (to quote the wisdom of a headmaster in one of my favorite books). In that system, because there is limited governance, elected representatives can readily agree on those sensible few rules: a strong military, a strong border, a safety net for widows and orphans (but not a welfare lifestyle), good roads, rules against murder, assault, and other crimes destructive of the peace and individual liberty, etc.

Democrats, in contrast, are like the Romans. In The Agricola, Tacitus quoted Calgacus, who fought against the Romans, in terms you’ll probably find relevant (emphasis added):

These plunderers of the world [the Romans], after exhausting the land by their devastations, are rifling the ocean: stimulated by avarice, if their enemy be rich; by ambition, if poor; unsatiated by the East and by the West: the only people who behold wealth and indigence with equal avidity. To ravage, to slaughter, to usurp under false titles, they call empire; and where they make a desert, they call it peace.

The notions of “bipartisanship” and “unity” are the Democrats’ peaceful desert.

In November 2024, vote as if your life depends on it…because it does. Or at least, the American life you’ve come to know and love depends on your vote. If Biden gets a second term, South Africa, here we come!

Image: Biden gives his Reichstag speech. YouTube screen grab.