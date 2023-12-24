Why is Joe Biden making the Border Patrol work on Christmas, 'processing' migrants?

Illegal migrants are surging the border in record numbers and the Border Patrol's agents are not going to get a Christmas holiday because of it.

According to this statement from the Border Patrol union:

NEW: Statement from Border Patrol union re: more agents assigned to work Christmas than ever before.



“While our agents are more than willing to sacrifice the holidays to protect fellow Americans, that’s not what they will be doing. They will be processing the illegal border… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2023

“While our agents are more than willing to sacrifice the holidays to protect fellow Americans, that’s not what they will be doing. They will be processing the illegal border crossers for release into the US while large parts of the border will be left wide open to exploitation by organized crime. These will not be happy holidays for the hard working men and women of the Border Patrol.”

Which is more than a little outrageous.

Border Patrol agents should "process" illegal border crossers for entry into the U.S. on bankers' hours as much of the rest of the government does, and only those who are engaged in boots-on-the-ground border protection should be out on patrol protecting the country from drug dealers and other criminal invaders. "Processing," is filling out paperwork.

Migrants, nearly all of whom have junk asylum cases that will be rejected in courts five or ten years from now, need to be told to wait outside so the Border Patrol agents can enjoy their Christmas holiday, same as Joe Biden and his cronies do.

Various news reports say that the agents are exhausted, "processing" illegals in six-hundred strong batches of unvetted illegal border crossers at a time, only to look up and see another six hundred waiting to be "processed" before becoming free to move about the country.

In what universe is this sane, or fair? Migrant convenience comes before humane working conditions for Border Patrol officers? Many of these people have made 3,000 mile journeys through crocodile-infested swamps to get to the U.S. border -- you bet they can wait an extra day for the Christmas holiday. The migrant buildup that happens might just persuade Mexico to quit helping the migrant inflow along and stop it as befits a proper sovereign nation.

The sheer disrespect within this Biden administration command for Border Patrol agents to work through holidays processing migrants is of a piece with the Biden administration's contempt for the lawmen. Isn't this the same administration that falsely accused overworked Border Patrol agents on horseback of using "whips" in their efforts to keep illegal migrants out of the country -- and then refused to apologize when an investigation found them wrong? It most certainly is.

It's sad the Border Patrol can't stage a wildcat strike over this inhumane situation. If anyone deserves a Christmas holiday, it's the Border Patrol, and Joe Biden refuses to give it. Migrants first, border protection last.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, via Flickr // government work