Why Democrats will not close the border

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, CBS New York reported that “New York City Mayor Eric Adams is leading a group of big-city mayors to Washington, D.C., to speak with the White House and others regarding the ongoing migrant crisis.”

The very next day, NBC New York reported that “while on his way to Washington, D.C. for meetings related to the migrant crisis, Mayor Eric Adams abruptly turned back for New York City on Thursday morning.”

Then on Friday, the following was reported:

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Crown Heights, Brooklyn, home of Brianna Suggs, who is a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to Mayor Eric Adams. Agents descended on Sugg’s [sic] home on Lincoln Place Thursday morning, searching for evidence pertaining to campaign donations made by KSK Construction Group, a construction company based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Federal law enforcement is looking into whether the construction company and Turkish nationals made improper donations to the mayor’s 2021 campaign. KSK donated about $14,000 to Mayor Adams’s 2021 campaign.

A casual observer might wonder if an Obama-style warning had been delivered to Mayor Adams, and by extension to other big-city mayors, to “get their minds right” and not to interfere with the administration’s open border policies.

Last week, FBI director Christopher Wray warned Congress that “the reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole ’nother level.”

And last week, Republicans from the Committee on Homeland Security demanded answers from DHS secretary Mayorkas about an internal document warning of possible Iran-backed terrorist incursions from the southwest border.

In keeping with the Biden administration’s apparent indifference to the flood of child-trafficking and opioids plaguing our country, there is no indication that it is wavering on its lackadaisical border policy. Why is the porous border so important to Democrats? In some respects, migrants are treated better than citizens in similar economic straits. More to the point, how many voting migrants will it take to turn the country irrevocably blue?

Ever since the Hamas attack on Israel last month, the Democrats seem to be searching for a Goldilocks foreign policy posture, somewhere between the constituents of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on the one hand and wealthy Jewish donors on the other. One can only hope that such a rift fractures the party.

Image: Mike Goad via Flickr, public domain.