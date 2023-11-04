Darwin Award: Gaza protestors who shouted 'we won't go' when warned by Israel to leave the war zone before strike

The left is making a hullaballoo about an Israeli airstrike, which they claim hit a refugee camp.

Knowing Hamas's record of lying, my antennae went right up with that one.

Some potential clarifiers are emerging.

1. It’s not a refugee camp

2. Israel didn’t bomb it, but the Hamas military infrastructure in it (legitimate military target)

3. 👆 The infrastructure Hamas is using to plan a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th October 7

4. Israel warned civilians nearly three weeks ago to get out of harm’s way https://t.co/GeufaClAJy — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 1, 2023

We'll see how this shakes out. For now, the media are reporting that Israel bombed a refugee camp and may be looking at another round of egg on their faces.

But here's the detail that's particularly stupid:

Earlier today, IDF dropped notes on Shati "refugee camp" west Gaza City, warning residents to vacate south immediately because IDF was going to strike Hamas terrorists there.

In response, the young men of the neighborhood marched in the streets chanting that they wouldn't leave… pic.twitter.com/WzRIIV1Yf9 — Imshin (@imshin) November 2, 2023

They danced around and chanted they wouldn't leave?

Well, boom. What happened, happened. They had their choice to leave, they had their warning, which was a lot more than the victims of the October 7 attack on Israeli villagers got from Hamas. And instead of considering their best options, they went protesting and chanting, shouting Allahu Akbar in that celebratory way of theirs..

Yes, they're a death cult. But something tells me this is a Darwin Award for stupidest, most preventable deaths out there, even as the left claims to be outraged.

With fools like these, any howling from the Hamas side of things about civilian deaths is simply ridiculous.

Image: Twitter screen shot.