Hamas is Gaza; Gaza is Hamas

According to a recent screamingly optimistic headline on the Drudge Report:

GAZA BLOWN BACK TO STONE AGE

If true, this would be a great advance in civilization...for Gaza and its overwhelmingly 99+% Sunni Muslim population are pre–, pre–Stone Age.

“But...but,” you might sputter, “they don’t look like the bearskin-clad, club-bearing early human ancestors anthropologists describe, don’t speak in grunts, know how to read and write, have hospitals and schools staffed by trained personnel, even use the internet and have electricity to heat their homes which are not caves, etc. and etc.” And you would be correct about that. But these comfortable amenities are deceiving.

Did pre–Stone Age people burn the enemies’ babies, as Hamas barbarians (which is being kind) did? Did they parade naked captive women to cheering crowds and then rape the brutally butchered bodies? Hamas proudly did. And posted the images.

Oh.

But what about the Gazan children who are also suffering? And schools and hospitals are being bombed by Israelis. Well, yes, they are — because Hamas in Gaza is located in schools. In hospitals. In residential neighborhoods. And the residents of these neighborhoods, the parents of the schoolchildren, hospital administrators knew all this and didn’t complain too much. Often, they even approved.

Hamas is in free and independent Gaza because the free and independent Gazans want it there. Most of the residents approve the 2017 Hamas Charter, whose every word in the 42-page-long document vomits hate of Jews and Israel as Hamas details exactly how it will eliminate Israel. Jews.

No “two state” solution — one peaceful Israeli nation, one peaceful “Palestinian” nation — which everyone signs with handshakes and peace and goodwill forever and ever. Nope, because...

Hamas Official: We Will Repeat October 7 Attack Again Until Israel Is Annihilated, Everything We Do Is Justified

Oooh!

So no, President Joe Biden (D) — no need for a temporary “ceasefire” or “time out” on Israel’s part (hmmm, Biden didn’t make the same temporary “ceasefire” request to Gaza, hmmm) so the residents of Gaza, who approve of Hamas’ actions, can restock food and medicines. And more deadly weapons. Hamas authorities are fully stocked with all these essentials. And more. But they won’t distribute them to their people.

This isn’t a game with referees who have final authority, which fans accept, even grudgingly. This is deadly real life. And the Jews are fighting back.

They will live. And survive. Eternally. And they don’t care whether you approve. Or not. Do you care about what they think of you? Thought so.

Dear world: I don’t care I don’t care if you’re out on the street, waving your flag and chanting your slogans. We won’t die silently the way you want us to.

So listen to me, President Biden (D). And listen, Gaza residents as they serenade you all (with no apologies to Andrew Lloyd Weber):

Don’t cry for me, Gaza tina

The truth is, I never lied to you

All through my evil days, my murderous existence

I kept my promise

So keep your distance

Have I said too much?

There’s nothing more I can think of to say to you

But all you have to do is look at me to know

That I mean every word of hate for Jews is true

And next, I’m coming after YOU!

Image: scottgunn via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.