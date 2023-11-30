Jack Smith, DOJ implicitly threaten Trump-supporters

Welcome to Oceania.

Big Brother is watching you. Or should I say Uncle Sam is, in the guise of the Biden administration. (The World State will be along soon enough.)

According to Newsweek:

The redacted warrant sparked outage [sic] among many social media users, as it requested “lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted” by Trump, “as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e. ‘mentions’ or ‘replies’).”

As Monica Showalter stated in her American Thinker post of Nov. 29, “This means many of you may have been targeted.” She added that Jack Smith also demanded Trump’s drafted tweets as well as his D.M.s.

Jack Smith is deranged by hatred of Trump. In a healthy society, one subject to an equally applied rule of law, he would promptly be held accountable for his unconstitutional actions and the massive breach of Americans’ First Amendment rights. But let’s face it: the Biden administration is fine with this, has signed off on it...may have even pre-approved of it.

Can you imagine Ronald Reagan, or even any of today’s Republican candidates, doing this if in office?

Most Republicans are clueless, impotent, or okay with the status quo. Conservatives are so far behind Democrats in the race to Washington that they can’t even see the donkey’s rear end. In one sense, this is a good thing. We don’t want to be like them. However, Republicans must summon the will to stop Democrats from cheating, breaking the law, etc., etc., so they don’t feel pressure to do the same things. Democrats abuse the Constitution like how Nancy Pelosi abuses a Trump State of the Union speech. Truth be told, many of them would rip it up on national television if they believed that it wouldn’t cost them any votes.

The state is essentially saying to Trump-supporters, “We have your tweets. We have your ballots. We know whom you voted for. We have no choice but to take certain measures to...preserve our cherished democracy.” (I picture a late 1930s– or early 1940s–era Nazi with a red armband saying this. But maybe I should just picture Biden in his “Blood Red Background Speech” of August 31, in which he verbally assaulted MAGA Republicans.)

Chilling doesn’t begin to describe this. This kind of behavior cannot stand. The only proper response to this was Lara Logan’s: “Hey Jack Smith — on behalf of all free Americans let me save you the trouble of getting my info from Twitter: go f--- yourself.”

If you’ll pardon me, I’m going to go “like” a Trump tweet now.

Name’s at the top of this post, Jack.

Image via Raw Pixel.