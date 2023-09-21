Remember Sam Brinton? He was caught with the goods.

In its push to elevate people on the LGBTQ+ spectrum—and the further along the spectrum, the better—the Biden administration elevated Sam Brinton to the position of deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy. It was clear that the administration did this, not despite his aggressively weird personal life, but because of it. This was diversity in action. Unfortunately, it was also criminality in action. We’re now learning that Brinton isn’t in trouble just because he was caught on film with other people’s suitcases and wearing a designer’s one-of-a-kind clothes. In fact, he had those designer clothes hidden in his home.

It’s true that Brinton has a Masters of Science degree from MIT in nuclear science and engineering. However, my view of academia is so jaundiced that, despite MIT’s long-standing reputation, I no longer trust any academic credentials from any institution when they’re handed out to a person whose identity is entirely defined by being a member of a victim class.

And what a victim class member Brinton is. He identifies as an imaginary creature known as a “non-binary” and made his fame by claiming to have been fiercely abused because of conversion therapy to which his Southern Baptist missionary parents subjected him. A journalist and gay activist immediately and openly challenged Brinton’s conversion therapy narrative, but that’s irrelevant. It put Brinton on the map.

Image: Sam Brinton. YouTube screen grab (cropped).

In addition to being a biologically impossible “non-binary” person, Brinton kept himself in the spotlight by cross-dressing and posting a lot about the sexual pleasure he obtained from “dominating” other men who pretended to be dogs. Bondage gear was an important part of the doggy domination oeuvre.

And indeed, clothes really mattered to Brinton—so much so that he was videotaped walking out of airports with high-end luggage belonging to real women. Additionally, he was frequently seen in photos and videos wearing unique women’s clothes that looked remarkably like those that a Tanzanian fashion designer lost in Ronald Reagan Airport. Whoops!

Now, we’re learning that those clothes weren’t just showing up on videos or in photos. They were in Brinton’s home, too:

Police returned articles of clothing to a Tanzanian fashion designer they obtained while executing a search warrant of disgraced ex-Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton’s home. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department confirmed the clothes were returned to Asya Khamsin, who has alleged Brinton publicly wore clothing she designed, but which was in her bag she reported missing at Ronald Reagan National Airport years ago. In May, MWAA police officers executed a search warrant in connection with the case at Brinton’s Maryland residence. “The MWAA Police Department can confirm we returned the victim’s property and police retained photos of the evidence for prosecution,” MWAA spokesperson Crystal Nosal told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. “The case is still under adjudication and we cannot release more detailed information.”

On the evidence available to the public, I think we can confidently say that Brinton is guilty of grand larceny.

Naturally, we don’t expect the agencies charged with vetting someone for security clearance to comb through years of airport CC footage to determine whether a potential employee was stealing women’s clothes. However, we do expect common sense from our government. Common sense says that a man credibly challenged for lying about his past, who believes he’s the sexual equivalent of a unicorn (i.e., a non-existent being), and who puts his weird sexual peccadillos up on social media probably has…um…issues.

People who manifestly have issues shouldn’t be anywhere near America’s security. I don’t care if he graduated at the top of his class at MIT. This guy was like a firefly in heat, flashing out his behavior as hard as he could. Only a government in the grip of madness would ignore those signs and hire him anyway.

So, our government has gone mad. In its rush to power, it has embraced America’s most dysfunctional and weird people. Indeed, our institutions promote them, especially by pushing them through education programs so that schools across America, in both conservative and leftist regions, have their K-12 classrooms filled with stupid people who distinguish themselves by reveling in victimhood, engaging in bizarre sexual fantasies, and hating America.