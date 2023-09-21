US debt hits an all-time high (yet again)

The U.S. debt has reached an all-time high of $33,000,000,000,000 — i.e., $33 trillion, or 33 million million, an increase of $3,000,000,000,000 — i.e., $3 trillion — from last year's all time-high U.S. debt of $30 trillion just last year. Indeed, each year of the presidency of Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) has seen an all-time high in the U.S. national debt — i.e., each year of the Biden (Democrat) presidency, the debt has surpassed the year before, as Biden (Democrat) carelessly, recklessly, ceaselessly passes out money to illegal aliens, corrupt Ukraine (European aid to their close Ukrainian neighbor is minuscule by comparison), university students' loan forgiveness, COVID flu relief no-payback "loans," and other discretionary items.

And the national ballooning debt shows no sign of slowing as Biden and his fellow Democrats want to spend more, more, and even more. To put this in some comprehensible perspective, the U.S. national debt is over $93,000 per every 335+ million U.S. citizen. Yeah, that's a lot of money, even considering inflation.

With all this — and more — in mind, the Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday afternoon not to increase interest rates. This time. However, over the last 18 months, the Fed increased the rate 11 times — the most frequent since the 1980s — so another increase most definitely might occur after the Fed's November or December meeting. Or even in early 2024. So if you must borrow, borrow now, while the rates are (relatively) low.

And unless lucky you are a federal government employee who will receive a Biden-influenced largest-in-40-years pay increase — your salary won't keep up with inflation. Even if you're a striking auto worker.

After the rate decision news, the stock market closed down. Yeah — $33,000,000,000,000 in debt will do that.

Other than all this, have a nice day.

Image: pasja1000 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.