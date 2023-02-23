Sam Brinton repeatedly wore clothes matching a Tanzania fashion designer’s stolen output

Things we know about Sam Brinton, the former Biden nuclear official: He claims he’s “non-binary”; he gets sexual pleasure by “dominating” men pretending to be dogs; he claimed his family subjected him to brutal “conversion” therapy, something that both his parents and experts in the field say is not true; videos show him leaving airports with suitcases that allegedly did not belong to him; and he’s being tried for grand larceny because of those suitcases. Yesterday, we learned something new: A Tanzanian fashion designer alleges that Brinton has been wearing clothes that look remarkably like designs stolen from her at Ronald Reagan Airport five years ago.

Aysa Khamsin has alleged that, in 2018, she came to D.C. for an event at which her original clothing designs would be displayed. However, when she went to pick up her luggage, the suitcase holding those unique clothes was gone, leaving her unable to participate in the show. She immediately reported the loss to the authorities:

In communications between Khamsin and Delta Air Lines officials from March 2018 shared with Fox News Digital, Khamsin pleaded for help locating her bag, saying that it contained expensive clothes, shoes, jewelry and other personal belongings.

Most stories about lost luggage end there, with the victim never seeing her things again.

Image: Aysa Khamsin’s design and Sam Brinton. Twitter screen grab.

But with Sam Brinton’s penchant for self-promotion, that story may have a different ending. In 2022, when the story broke that Brinton is alleged to have stolen women’s luggage from airports, a lot of pictures of him were suddenly circulating on the internet. And lo and behold, Khamsin saw Brinton wearing clothes that looked remarkably like her unique designs, the ones that had vanished at the airport in 2018.

Khamsin, therefore, filed a complaint with the Houston Police Department in December, which they turned over to the FBI. After a single telephone interview with the FBI’s Minnesota field office, Khamsin heard nothing more.

Given that Brinton’s case is in the headlines again after a couple of court appearances, Khamsin decided to go public with the giant coincidence of Brinton wearing clothes identical to her original design:

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

The comparisons are striking. I’m no fashionista, but Brinton’s attire looks remarkably like Khamsin’s designs. The Twitterati had fun with this new information:

Whenever the Biden Administration lectures us about DEI, I will think of this cross dresser fetishist stealing a Tanzanian woman’s luggage to wear her clothes. pic.twitter.com/HRRTsu53L7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 23, 2023

What you should note about all of these photos is that Sam Brinton posted them himself.

And then was twice charged with theft of women’s luggage— and still didn’t take them down.

Now a designer credibly claims these are her designs, “lost” luggage.

… and the photos are still up pic.twitter.com/ohqC6aJGBp — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) February 23, 2023

Matt Walsh had the best line about the emerging evidence of clothing “coincidences.”

We're about to have another Me Too movement but it's just going to be women coming forward because Sam Brinton stole their clothes — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2023

Humor aside, there’s a lesson to be learned from this: What we’re not supposed to notice but is nevertheless true is that there is a difference between the normal and the perverse. Normal people tend to ascribe to normal rules, chief among which are those articulated in the Ten Commandments, including Number 8—“Thou shalt not steal.”

People who embrace perversion—and denying your sexual reality and embracing BDSM, or engaging in Devil-worship, like Demetre Daskalakis, the National Monkeypox Response Coordinator, are all perverse—have already made clear their disdain for norms. Why wouldn’t they push the envelope in other areas as well?

Does this mean all Devil-worshipping, BDSM crossdressers are breaking the law? Of course not. But common sense says there’s going to be a cohort among that number that believes the rules don’t apply to them. For that reason, an FBI guided by common sense, rather than an obsession with January 6 and Catholics who like the Latin mass, should have paid a little more attention to Brinton’s background check, just in case. Unfortunately, in Biden’s America, it’s a reasonable assumption that, even if the agents responsible for checking Brinton’s background weren’t already onboard with the diversity ideology, they were advised to tread lightly.