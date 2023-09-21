Hurricane devastates Libya, and who's to blame? Why, the Jews!

What if the U.N. held a Climate Ambition Summit (sic!), and no one — well, okay, just a few — came? Being the U.N., it would carry on anyway because "humanity has opened the gates to hell," U.N. secretary-general António Guterres said.

Hell or not, most "hellish" nations chose not to attend this "climate summit."

Heads of state from China, the United States, India, Russia, the United Kingdom and France all skipped the summit. The United States, which has put the most carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the decades, sent its climate envoy, John Kerry, to the summit even though President Joe Biden was in town. Then the United Nations didn't give Kerry a speaking spot. But California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Democrat) was given the space to speak and tout his state's efforts.

Yes, California, where illegal aliens disproportionately devour tax-supported institutions while productive tax-paying citizens leave — the latter in spite of California's celebrated perfect climate.

But wait! The U.N. bravely carried on its important business in other fields despite the absence of climate attendees and bad weather in polluted and crime-ridden New York! While delegates applauded a speech by Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in the General Assembly, U.N. armed personnel detained Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Gil Erdan, for holding up a picture of a woman murdered in Iran for not wearing the mandated head-to-toe, face covering costume...um, Muslim outfit.

Ah, Israel! The U.N.'s most unfavorite nation did it again! They even control the climate! Using their Jewish Zionist power, they named a storm Daniel, after the ancient Jewish prophet, and then...boom! Dams burst in Libya, a Muslim country, causing massive floods that killed thousands of people, asserted the head of Tunisia, another Muslim country.

Tunisian leader Kais Saied has claimed that the "Zionist movement" was behind the naming of Storm Daniel, which brought on massive floods that killed thousands of people in Libya last week, prompting outrage and accusations of antisemitism. "Has no one questioned why it was called so? Who is Daniel? He is a Hebrew prophet," said the 65-year-old president in a nearly hour-long monologue at a cabinet meeting on Monday. "Why did they name the storm Daniel? Because the Zionist movement has penetrated, has made it to the core of the mind and thinking. ... From Abraham to Daniel, it is clear." Swaths of the Mediterranean region have been lashed by Storm Daniel this month. The storm was the result of a very strong low-pressure system that became a "medicane" — a relatively rare type of storm with similar characteristics to hurricanes and typhoons which can bring dangerous rainfall and flooding.

Awesome! So instead of worrying about the U.N.'s Climate Ambition Summit's worrying and scary climate insights, maybe I'll save myself with my own climate summit by traveling to Israel for the upcoming holiday of Succoth, which is somewhat of an agricultural holiday, celebrating a good harvest and adequate rainfall, among other features. The weather there is delightful this time of year, so while there, I can be safe from the U.N.'s multiple frightful failures.

Thanks again, U.N., for all your good — unintentional in this case — ideas. Don't let all your hot air burn you up! It is bad for the climate.

Image via Pxfuel.