Who are all these thousands of unvetted Venezuelan migrants marching into Eagle Pass?

A few weeks ago, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre assured a press questioner that Joe Biden "had done more than anyone to secure the border."

Reminder, three weeks ago, @PressSec claimed that President Biden’s policies are “stopping the flow” at the border and that he has “done more than anybody to secure the border.”



You have to call a spade a spade. These are objectively false statements. https://t.co/U0OaCz6I5D — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Today, the situation looks like this:

Al ritmo que vamos, pronto habrá más venezolanos en EEUU que en Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/mIqLUf3615 — Jonathan Jakubowicz (@JoJakubowicz) September 20, 2023

(The wry Spanish comment, by noted Venezuelan film director Jonathan Jakubowicz, says: "At the rate we are going, there will soon be more Venezuelans in the U.S. than in Venezuela.")

They are all single young men, marching in single file, the way people do who are certain they will not be cheated, so no need to rush, and one of them says, in response to apparently a Border Patrol-shouted question, "We are fleeing a dictatorship."

He'd get arguments from Venezuela apologists Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar about that, but no arguments from them about their "right" to claim asylum here.

The situation is getting bad, with 9,000 or 10,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, crossing into Eagle Pass. It's so bad normal border traffic has been halted, leaving the people who properly use the border for trade and work without a means of getting to work and getting paid. Supply chains, in other words, are disrupted, based on the Biden administration's priority to "process" the incoming migrants instead.

NEW: CBP releases statement after mass illegal crossing of thousands into Eagle Pass, TX today. Two bridges will be temporarily shut down to redirect resources to help w/ surge. CBP promises to “maximize consequences” against those who don’t have a legal basis to be in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/yskzuj5KYZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Which is outrageous.

After all, what do we know about these migrants? The "dictatorship" claim is obviously rehearsed, an argument for letting this parade of at least a thousand young military-aged men into the U.S. as asylum applicants.

They are unvetted and unknown.

Perhaps they are all Amish refugees fleeing government persecution, but more likely, they are denizens of the vast Caracas slums, known as "ranchos," which are pits of violence, crime and disorder..

I've been to the ranchos, and they are vast, I nearly wanted to faint when I first laid eyes on them in late 2005, crime pits, criminal-gang dominated hellholes so dangerous even the Lonely Planet travel guide to Venezuela warns its hardy backpacker clientele never to enter them. They are dangerous because everyone is involved in some kind of crime, it's not a matter of a few criminals and a vast innocent citizenry, there's zero social capital in those dog-eat-dog places, and it's a savage existence.

Might they be from these places and this class of people? Based on their entitlement mentality and the many incidents of violence seen among them one can draw one's own conclusions.

How many of these young men were emptied from Venezuela's prisons for migration purposes, which is what Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro reportedly has done? Venezuela is famous for its quantity of criminals.

Worse still, how many of these unvetted young men being let into the states were shock troops for Hugo Chavez's socialist revolution, the one that made Venezuela the hellhole it is?

How many of these unvetted young men in this procession put on the red tshirt for Hugo and cheered at all his many rallies? There were a lot of people in those crowds. Were these migrants among them?

How many of these Venezuelan migrants "served" in Chavista motorcycle gangs, terrorizing residents to vote for Hugo or else and engaging in random shootings, old-lady-beatups, and random crime on the side, all fully protected by the state? How many of them sprayed FARC graffiti on storefronts in Caracas, on little bakery and bicyle shops, rendering ordinary shopping streets into nasty, menacing slums? How many engaged in flash-mob lootings of shops -- bakeries, groceries, gift shops, butchers -- which were fully encouraged by Hugo as early as the early 2000s as a means of "taking back" from the capitalists, since everyone was supposedly hungry? (Hugo used the same talking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did when she justified flash mobs, but much earlier). How many of these migrants joined motorcycle gangs to shoot up newspaper and television stations that dissented from the official Chavista party line, as I saw in the bullet-pocked offices of Globovision in Caracas in late 2005? How many of them engaged in ATM thievery and identity theft all the other things that go on in Caracas without consequences?

Maybe none of them did, maybe they are all monks, but given the numbers seen, the odds are that a lot of them did.

That's why migration requires vetting and none of these young men in this army-like invasion marching single file into the U.S. as "asylum applicants" have been vetted in the slightest.

Lonely Planet warned indeed about not going to the Caracas slums, but odds are, these are the Caracas slums -- coming to us, bringing Chavista values and all the socialism that flows from it.

Hugo Chavez always dreamed of conquering America and occasionally said he would even camp out at the U.S. border with illegals to achieve it. Chavez's closest Colombian ally, Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who is currently president of Colombia, summed up the migrant surge as an conquering invasion against white privilege at the United Nations this week, as if it was part of a plan.

These migrants have been steeped in hate-America sentiment from the day they were born, so it wouldn't be surprising to learn that America is a conquest to them as they march on in.

Not one of these young men should be allowed in even to claim asylum without the most thorough of vetting. Americans have a right to that much.

