Democrat-on-Democrat election cheating in Mississippi? -report

Based on the wretched 2020 election experience, Democrats are viewed by many Republicans as election cheats. There's the suitcases, the boarded up windows, the mysterious shutdowns, the water pipe breaks, the trucks going from state to state, the ballot-harvesting, the phony registrations...

Yet trying to stop them seems like an exercise in futility.

Something new's come up though, that might point to a way out.

According to GatewayPundit:

[Mississippi's] Hinds County Supervisor David Archie accused his Democrat opponent of cheating during the recent primary election for County Supervisor. Archie held a press conference Thursday where he announced he now has videotape of County Democrat Party Chairwoman Jacque Amous bringing thumb drives and ballots into the the counting room and inserting them in the ES&S machines. David Archie told reporters he has photos of the cheating. BREAKING: A Democrat County Supervisor in Hinds, Mississippi is challenging his party's primary election results after discovering massive election fraud



Seems experienced election cheats always start in on their own, before taking it to the other side.

We are seeing that in this Mississippi claim here, and we have seen it nationally, back when the Democrat establishment rigged an cheated Bernie Sanders of the Democrat nomination, first in favor of Hillary Clinton and then in favor of Joe Biden.

Back in 2022, I wrote about that cheating phenomenon -- all the things they did to cheat fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders out of the Democrat nomination here:

The Democrat establishment cheated Bernie twice to take the Democrat nomination from him, in 2016 and in 2020. He had been ahead, and they employed every dirty trick they could find to make sure Sanders didn't get the nomination, despite his popularity with young Democrats. It was pretty much a dry run or a warm-up act for their big one — which was stealing the 2020 election from Donald Trump himself. Bernie, as it turns out, was the guy they practiced on, and he let them get away with it. Recall that in 2016, Democrats were pulling these kinds of stunts, back when Sanders had a commanding lead among Democrat voters in the race for the nomination: A cache of more than 19,000 emails from Democratic party officials, leaked in advance of Hillary Clinton's nomination in Philadelphia, details the acrimonious split between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton's former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders. Several emails posted by Wikileaks show DNC officials scoffing at Sanders and his supporters, and in one instance questioning his commitment to his Jewish religion. Some emails show DNC and White House officials mulling whether to invite guests with controversial backgrounds to Democratic party events.

They rigged the race with abandon: Way back in 2016, they rigged the New Hampshire primary vote between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, to pad Clinton's results to the same level as that of Sanders, even though Sanders beat Clinton two to one in that primary. After that, Donna Brazile came out the next year and said that the party rigged the nomination through questionably legal fund-raising mechanisms[.] And they rigged this way, too: The problem is the Democratic Party's system of "superdelegates" in selecting their nominee. Although it's never a direct line of democracy in the presidential nomination process and both parties have processes that depart from pure one-man, one-vote contests, it's pretty obvious the Democrats are setting themselves up for war with their own party members based on process of permitting "superdelegates" for 747, or almost a sixth, of all 5,083 nominating delegates. Superdelegates are party insiders, governors, campaign operatives and former office holders who have nominating power but who are not selected on the basis of primary results. It means they can vote any way they want, even if it's at odds with what the voters want. Back before the Sanders insurgency and well before the election became front page news, Clinton's campaign team focused on getting commitments from 350 superdelegates, which puts her at an advantage for securing the nomination, no matter what the voters' verdict. In effect, the Democrats pretty much handed over their party apparat to Sanders's then-rival, Hillary Clinton, because she raised money from her usual gamy sources to help the party get out of debt: The Democrats were broke and in debt after bankrolling President Obama's second-term campaign, and he did little to help them raise the money they needed. Desperate, the Democratic National Committee made a deal with Clinton early in her campaign to jointly raise money together. Using Clinton's fundraising clout, the DNC was soon out of debt. In exchange, Clinton took control of the DNC, including hiring and firing, and used it as a political weapon against her foes. The deal let Clinton raise money outside the limits of the campaign finance law, by in effect laundering campaign donations through the DNC. It may have been illegal. Bernie didn't stand a chance. Nor did then-Vice President Joe Biden, who, after showing all the signs of running for president, suddenly bowed out in October of 2015 — months after Hillary took over the DNC. Bernie had one commanding lead after another in 2016 polls, prolonging that campaign race as Hillary Clinton, a bad candidate, was forced into defense and unable to seal the deal, but somehow she ended up with the nomination, which had to have left bad feelings in the Bernie camp. Democrats then went for an encore in 2020, during that Super Tuesday weekend run-up, when Bernie once again had a "surging" lead in the polls, and watched as one Democrat candidate after another all dropped out of the race at once, leaving just Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, with all of the dropouts in that "spontaneous" mass exit mysteriously rallying around Joe. They got him again a second time, just as he had the nomination in hand, and he just let them.

So it should come as no surprise that more cheating should be going on, Democrat-on-Democrat, because nobody gets punished for this kind of activity.

While most of us don't care about Democrat-on-Democrat cheating since they're all awful in office, the fact that this is going on so frequently now is bound to leave a lot of disaffected Democrats. That gives us one potential avenue of opportunity for ending this crap now and holding fair elections for a change; By making common cause with them on free and fair elections.

With all the frustrations we have felt, it almost seems like a necessity that we find a way to ally with them just to ensure competition in electoral races, whether at the primary level or the national level. This needs to be explored further, because they are our natural allies. We both have the same common enemy in these election cheats.

