Bernie comes back for more punishment from the Democrats

Well then leave it up to an unreconstructed socialist to come back for more of the same from the Democrats whose party nomination for president he wants.

Is insanity doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result?

Bernie Sanders' supporters are complaining loufly that the Democrats are rigging the election against him this year. According to the Washington Times:

Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ grassroots activists fear a repeat of 2016 in next year’s Democratic primary — this time, instead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, they see the party establishment rallying around former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in an effort to deny their candidate the nomination. For hardcore Sanders supporters, Mr. Biden’s early domination of the race smacks of 2016, when the Democratic National Committee attempted to sabotage Mr. Sanders and clear the way to the nomination for Mrs. Clinton. “The mainstream media and the DNC are colluding against the American people. That’s what it feels like. It’s the same thing all over again,” said Massachusetts neuroscientist Laurie Cestnick, a Sanders supporter who founded Occupy DNC to protest the nomination of Mrs. Clinton at the party’s 2016 convention in Philadelphia.

That's not surprising, given that they did the same thing to him in the past. Way back in 2016, they rigged the New Hampshire primary vote between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, to pad Clinton's results to the same level as that of Sanders, even though Sanders beat Clinton two to one in that primary.

After that, Donna Brazile came out the next year and said that the party rigged the nomination through questionably legal fund-raising mechanisms, described in this Investor's Business Daily editorial here, which begins:

Election 2016: Donna Brazile's stunning admission that last year's Democratic primary was "rigged" in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Sen. Bernie Sanders is actually good news for Democrats. After stunning reversals in recent years, the party now knows it has a problem. Remember how, when Bernie claimed the contest was rigged back in the summer of 2016, he was accused of "sour grapes" and even sexism? Turns out, the Democratic National Committee, already the subject of a class-action suit, owes him an apology.

The editorial is good (no, I didn't write it) but its opener is just a tad naive. Democrat's are paying lip service to the idea of making their primary elections fair, but this news from the Sanders people show they haven't changed a bit.

The issue described seems to be the old one - that of super-delegates rigging the electoral process:

The new rules deny superdelegates a vote in the first ballot at the convention, allowing delegates selected in primaries and caucuses to pick the nominee. But if a nominee is not chosen on the first ballot, the superdelegates get to vote and potentially decide the outcome. It is not uncommon for multiple ballots at the convention and the crowded field in 2020 increases the odds for additional ballots. “If [superdelegates] pick the No. 2 or the No. 3 candidate, it is a recipe for disaster,” said Larry Snider, president of Our Revolution Jacksonville, one of the more than 600 pro-Sanders grassroots organizations that have persisted since 2016.

Which kind of sounds like how Democrats generally plan to rule once they get in - not by going with the will of the people, but by imposing a Big Brother Knows Best sort of central directive to every decision.

You'd think Sanders would know this but he's in the same party and as a socialist, would find this kind of set-up pretty much the same as the way he would rule. Hence, he doesn't quite get it that he's being stiffed.

That would explain his curious complacency to the past revelations about how Democrats rigged the election against him -- and the idiocy of his going back for more.

He ought to run as a third party socialist candidate, which is what he is. But he just keeps going back to the Democrats - jumping into the party when he wants to run, and out after he gets mad for a spell.

Does this guy think this through? His own party rigs things with abandon against him and he just keeps going back for more. One can only conclude from this that Sanders is getting the party he deserves.

Image credit: AFGE, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0