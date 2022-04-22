Bernie Sanders rides again

With Joe Biden flailing about in an utterly failed presidency, his poll numbers moving ever lower even as he tells everyone he's running for re-election, it's pretty obvious that he's not going to cut it.

Which seems to be why Bernie Sanders, two-time failed socialist Democrat presidential candidate, is looks as though he's going to try to make third time a charm.

According to Breitbart News:

A leaked memo from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reveals the socialist is interested in another presidential bid. After losing in two Democrat primaries, one in 2016 to Hillary Clinton and another in 2020 to Joe Biden, Sanders “has not ruled out another run for president,” a leaked memo to the Washington Post said. The reported author of the missive is Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ advisor and former 2020 campaign manager. “In the event of an open 2024 Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Sanders has not ruled out another run for president, so we advise that you answer any questions about 2024 with that in mind,” the memo read.

If so, he's a glutton for punishment.

The Democrat establishment cheated Bernie twice to take the Democrat nomination from him, in 2016, and in 2020. He had been ahead, and they employed every dirty trick they could find to make sure Sanders didn't get the nomination, despite his popularity with young Democrats. It was pretty much a dry run or a warm-up act for their big one -- which was stealing the 2020 election from Donald Trump himself. Bernie, as it turns out, was the guy they practiced on, and he let them get away with it.

Recall that in 2016, Democrats were pulling these kinds of stunts, back when Sanders had a commanding lead among Democrat voters in the race for the nomination:

A cache of more than 19,000 emails from Democratic party officials, leaked in advance of Hillary Clinton’s nomination in Philadelphia, details the acrimonious split between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton’s former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders. Several emails posted by Wikileaks show DNC officials scoffing at Sanders and his supporters, and in one instance questioning his commitment to his Jewish religion. Some emails show DNC and White House officials mulling whether to invite guests with controversial backgrounds to Democratic party events.

They rigged the race with abandon:

Way back in 2016, they rigged the New Hampshire primary vote between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, to pad Clinton's results to the same level as that of Sanders, even though Sanders beat Clinton two to one in that primary. After that, Donna Brazile came out the next year and said that the party rigged the nomination through questionably legal fund-raising mechanisms

And they rigged this way, too:

The problem is the Democratic Party's system of "superdelegates" in selecting their nominee. Although it's never a direct line of democracy in the presidential nomination process and both parties have processes that depart from pure one-man, one-vote contests, it's pretty obvious the Democrats are setting themselves up for war with their own party members based on process of permitting "superdelegates" for 747, or almost a sixth, of all 5,083 nominating delegates. Superdelegates are party insiders, governors, campaign operatives and former office holders who have nominating power but who are not selected on the basis of primary results. It means they can vote any way they want, even if it's at odds with what the voters want. Back before the Sanders insurgency and well before the election became front page news, Clinton's campaign team focused on getting commitments from 350 superdelegates, which puts her at an advantage for securing the nomination, no matter what the voters' verdict.

In effect, the Democrats pretty much handed over their party apparat to Sanders's then-rival, Hillary Clinton, because she raised money from her usual gamy sources, to help the party get out of debt:

The Democrats were broke and in debt after bankrolling President Obama's second-term campaign, and he did little to help them raise the money they needed. Desperate, the Democratic National Committee made a deal with Clinton early in her campaign to jointly raise money together. Using Clinton's fundraising clout, the DNC was soon out of debt. In exchange, Clinton took control of the DNC, including hiring and firing, and used it as a political weapon against her foes. The deal let Clinton raise money outside the limits of the campaign finance law, by in effect laundering campaign donations through the DNC. It may have been illegal. Bernie didn't stand a chance. Nor did then-Vice President Joe Biden, who, after showing all the signs of running for president, suddenly bowed out in October of 2015 — months after Hillary took over the DNC.

Bernie had one commanding lead after another in 2016 polls, prolonging that campaign race as Hillary Clinton, a bad candidate, was forced into defense and unable to seal the deal, but somehow she ended up with the nomination, which had to have left bad feelings in the Bernie camp.

Democrats then went for an encore in 2020, during that Super Tuesday weekend run-up, when Bernie once again had a "surging," lead in the polls, and watched as one Democrat candidate after another all dropped out of the race at once, leaving just Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, with all of the dropouts in that "spontaneous" mass exit mysteriously rallying around Joe. They got him again a second time just as he had the nomination in hand, and he just let them.

So now he's going for a third time, as if Democrats would ever mend their ways, expecting a fair fight from them to get the nomination.

Anyone who would believe that would have to be a fool. What Sanders could possibly have in mind here is anyone's guess. We know how the Democrats treat him when he brings home the voters and takes commanding polling leads. We also know that Joe Biden believes he can run again and win. Now Sanders, who will be 83 in 2024, is going back for more. Democrats aren't going to let Sanders win this time either. Does Sanders himself know that? It's pretty obvious to the rest of us that these leopards don't change their spots.

