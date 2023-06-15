Thesaurus.com goes Gramsci?

When notorious Italian communist Antonio Gramsci developed the “Long March through the institutions” philosophy, he certainly wasn’t thinking about Thesaurus.com, but if he were alive today, he probably would be.

As we know, Gramsci’s “Long March” described the revolutionary political strategy to undermine, collapse, and remake a society without armed conflict. Commandeering the institutions like the public schools, universities, media outlets, the bureaucracy, political apparatuses, is akin to programming “software” — in this case, the human minds directing the course of society.

Now, Thesaurus.com is an online search tool that falls under the umbrella of Dictionary.com, which is the world’s “leading digital dictionary” and boasts user data that sees 5.5 billion word searches per year, and it’s one I occasionally use when I just can’t possibly think of any more adjectives to describe the contemptible snollygosters we know as leftists. (Funny enough, “snollygosters” is actually the Dictionary.com word of the day, which I discovered as I tracked down information for this blog, and the term could not be more appropriate.)

Anyways, last week I typed the word “godless” into the engine — I was writing on the trend towards social conservatism in an era of completely “godless” Democrats — and my search yielded these results:

For those of you who don’t often use a thesaurus as a resource, let me explain something: given the complexity of the English language with its nearly unending nuances, a word that has multiple meanings will have several entries for it. For example, one would reasonably expect “godless” to produce the list above, but you should also expect “godless” to contain another entry (or tab since this is a digital version), that would include synonyms like “depraved” or “debauched” or “immoral” (those are just a few off the top of my head), because of course, that’s what “godless” also means, but you see none of those; it was the absence of such an entry that caught my attention. In fact the synonyms for “godless” don’t sound all that bad, like at all — the terms either elicit a neutrality or impartiality of sorts, or strangely, being “godless” actually sounds like a good thing.

“Freethinking”? A precious trait that defines any true intellectual.

“Skeptical”? More like discerning! The only responsible attitude in a world full of mis- and disinformation.

“Undogmatic”? That’s just a fancy way of saying you reject the patriarchal bondage of religion, because you believe in science, not dogma. Another “institution,” namely Vocabulary.com, asserts the word describes an inclination to “respect views and beliefs that differ from your own.”

“Iconoclastic”? Once a term with negative connotations, modern use implies the opposite, with a dictionary blog writing this:

But most examples are more approving, portraying iconoclasts (often artists, writers, or musicians) as people with independent minds, who are not afraid to challenge accepted ideas and conventions, and whose readiness to question the status quo may lead to brilliant innovations[.]

Have we we seen a political agenda to sanitize a Judeo-Christian moral authority from society elsewhere in history? Yes that’s right! In the murderous regimes of men like Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Adolf Hitler…and what is the common denominator? Well, leftism of course! Karl Marx famously said, “Communism begins where atheism begins” with Gramsci also quipping:

Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity. … In the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches, and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.

(There’s that “long march” talk again.)

What makes this even more interesting though is who is behind Thesaurus.com — he’s billionaire Dan Gilbert, the founder of Rock Holdings, Inc., and he and his interests are major political benefactors to both parties — but you’ll likely only really hear about his financial support of the GOP. According to a outlet in Detroit (the city Gilbert calls home):

The political action committee of Gilbert’s Detroit-based Rock Holdings donated $5,000 to Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Nov. 14. The PAC also contributed $7,500 to Perdue in June and $5,000 to the Georgia Republican Party on Nov. 11. … Gilbert is a prolific donor to Republican candidates. During the presidential primary election in 2016, he donated $1.25 million to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s super PAC and $350,000 to PACs tied to then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, campaign finance records show. … Gilbert has said he supports candidates of both political parties. ‘Our interests are in the policies at the federal level, and not the politics surrounding the elections,’ Gilbert said in a 2017 statement. ‘We have often supported both political parties in the same election so that we have the ability to impact positive change, regardless of who occupies the offices.’ Indeed, Gilbert also gave $75,000 for a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful presidential campaign.

If you just buy them all, you’ll always have an ally! Like Machiavelli said, “Politics have no relation to morals.” And, let’s not forget, Loeffler allegedly displayed a portrait of Mao in her private residence….

So Gilbert, the man who owns the largest and most-referenced online dictionary/thesaurus site at a time when there is a life-and-death war on language occurring, doesn’t care about principle (evidenced by his strategy to line the pockets of everyone so he always has a sympathetic ear), and funded a woman who proudly idolized Mao? Gee, if these things don’t just scream of a corrupted, communist Uniparty, and a stacked deck, then I don’t know what does. To quip Clinton: the Long March came, saw…and apparently the Republican Party died thanks to the death blow of communist subterfuge.

