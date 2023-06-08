New Gallup poll shows nearly 40% of Americans identify as socially conservative…and that number is climbing

We all know the proverbial “give them enough rope” aphorism but in this age of apathy, I wondered if the precept was obsolete. In a world where political power rightfully belongs to the people, but it requires vigilance, I didn’t have high expectations of a stuporous public deluded by television, streaming services, and social media — of course, the “bread and circuses” maxim also comes to mind.

However, it looks as though I may have been letting my pessimism get the best of me….

A Gallup poll released today revealed something I didn’t expect: right around 40% of Americans say they identify as “conservative” on “social issues” — and, a deeper look at the numbers paints a rather bright picture. From Gallup:

More Americans this year (38%) say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues than said so in 2022 (33%) and 2021 (30%). At the same time, the percentage saying their social views are very liberal or liberal has dipped to 29% from 34% in each of the past two years, while the portion identifying as moderate (31%) remains near a third.

Furthermore:

Since 2021, there have been double-digit increases in conservative social ideology among middle-aged adults -- those between the ages of 30 and 64. At the same time, older Americans’ ideology on social issues has been stable, while there has been a modest increase in conservative social ideology among young adults.

First of all, thirty-eight percent is a sizable chunk of the population. Secondly though, I find the rate at which Americans are embracing social conservatism very telling: between 2022 and this year, the increase was almost double what it was between 2021 and 2022. Thirdly, it shows that with conservative gains, the “liberals” are losing, making the disparity more pronounced.

The data are rooted in one hilariously awful constant — an era of Joe Biden and his criminal troupe of perverts — and it shows without a doubt, just how bad these villains have been for Democrat business.

Most importantly though, the findings also display a very valuable nugget: the culture wars are not losing issues, and in fact, they’re the winners. As noted by Gallup:

The survey comes at a time when many states are considering policies regarding transgender matters, abortion, crime, drug use and the teaching of gender and sexuality in schools.

Big Media, and even the elitist brass running the Republican Party swore up and down that Republican losses in the midterms could be chalked up to “extreme” measures like the Roe v. Wade reversal and drag bans — but seems as though (at best) these media operatives and turncoats were misinformed. In the last year, trigger laws to protect the unborn took effect in a number of states, and just six months into 2023, 491 “anti-LGBTQ” legislative proposals have appeared on the radar of the ACLU; normal people like to call these child-protection bills.

(For context, this is the same time frame when the self-identified social conservative numbers went from 33% all the way up to 38%.) As “extreme” positions make headway in America’s civic arenas, the public only appears to be identifying more and more as being socially conservative. Imagine that!

Now, despite the rather less-than-favorable analysis with which I opened, I do not believe that a majority of Americans hold far-left views. In fact, I speculate that they are a true fringe minority, abetted by propaganda (like Big Abortion’s repeated lies that majority of the country believes in limitless abortion), and capitalizing on Saul Alinksy’s take on Machiavellianism; from his notorious Rules for Radicals:

For an elementary illustration of tactics, take parts of your face as the point of reference; your eyes, your ears, and your nose. First the eyes; if you have organized a vast, mass-based people’s organization, you can parade it visibly before the enemy and openly show your power. Second the ears; if your organization is small in numbers, then do what Gideon did: conceal the members in the dark but raise a din and clamor that will make the listener believe that your organization numbers many more than it does. Third, the nose; if your organization is too tiny even for noise, stink up the place.

I reckon the American leftists are somewhere between the ears and nose: they’re raucous and they’re certainly rank, literally and figuratively, but where in the world are they? Finding a Joe Biden voter in 2023 is like finding a (Hepatitis drug) needle in a haystack; who, and where are these 81 million people? Are they even real?

But, on the flip side, not being a far-left nut doesn’t make you a conservative, and in my own estimation, I’ve long-believed a majority of Americans to be political moderates — it looks as though Biden may have been such a disaster, he changed the entire political landscape?

Was President Trump spot on when he said, “the best is yet to come”? I’m thinking (and praying) so….

Image: Public domain.