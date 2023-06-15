London Breed's house vandalized -- for trying to clean up San Francisco

San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, is a nice enough lady, leading a blue city full of the nation's leading leftist crazies, along with a massive crisis as a result of it.

So when she tried to clean up the city's homeless situation through arrests and an involuntary rehab program, she got this:

WATCH: SF Mayor @LondonBreed exchanged fiery words with Tenderloin Supe @DeanPreston at Tuesday’s @sfbos meeting as she defended the city’s arrests of drug users.



"Here we go, another white man talking about Black and brown people as if you’re the savior," Breed said. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/itqZe4jqJK — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) June 14, 2023

Besides Preston, whom I wrote about here, there's also this gangly white guy, the public defender of the city, telling her how she's allowed to be black:

the type of people that gatekeep racial identity in SF is wild lmao



this is in response to mayor London Breed, a black woman who grew up in SF public housing, saying the city should not allow open drug markets https://t.co/NKG77ztGnl pic.twitter.com/IU7RSXPLdX — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) June 14, 2023

And shortly afterwards, this:

The violence of the hard left in SF never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/BNgf2mThkI — Fava Mandies (@FavaMandies) June 15, 2023

Which tells us a lot about what Breed is up against as she seeks to clean up her city.

Unlike Preston, who's never done a day's work in his life, let alone held responsibility for anything, Breed is mayor of a city teetering on the edge of disaster. Property values are collapsing. Residents are fleeing the city, and not coming back. Office vacancy is huge, and big prime downtown building are being sold at fire sale prices. Big retailers are pulling out -- Whole Foods, Walgreen's, Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom's -- and now whole shopping malls are going. Big hotels are pulling out, too, leaving the city a shell of itself. It's all a product of bums defecating on the sidewalks and supermarket aisles, organized theft rings stealing from parked cars, restaurants and retail outlets, and drug addicts camping on the sidewalks who've got to see some tough love intervention from the inside of a jail to reach their rock bottoms and eventually be in a position to recover. The city has a massive budget deficit as a result of people and businesses pulling out and the whole picture is one of a city going under.

Yes, getting the bums off the street is a first step. But the fact that an organized ring of activists were activated and motivated to make Breed pay a personal price for attempting to clean up her city, while others questioned whether she had a right to be black (her credentials on that are sterling, as are her local homegirl credentials, growing up in the rundown Western Addition projects) shows just how entrenched these massively fattened special interests are within the homeless-industrial complex. Handing them more money didn't make them happier -- it made them meaner, with more turf to defend.

Unfortunately, she doesn't seem to have the killer instinct needed to start defunding these freaks, blasting them verbally, and arresting them if they try some violence or vandalism on her.

It's sad stuff, showing just how hard it is going to be even for a lefty mayor with her finger on the reality button to clean anything up in that wretched city.

Image: SFist Twitter screen shot