Naomi Wolf, feminist turncoat

Naomi Wolf stands out as a walkaway; a dyed-in-the-wool liberal feminist who woke up to the lies of her government.

Intriguingly, Naomi Wolf has been alternately praised and scorned by both the Right and the Left. She was a darling of the Left as a third-wave feminist, and now that same cadre condemns her roundly for her questioning of the mRNA narrative; she was criticized sharply by conservatives for her feminism, but now is welcomed with open arms for her open-eyed revolt against globalist initiatives to enslave us all.

The Left dismissed conservative complaints against Wolf, once upon a time. In a 1999 article in the Seattle Times the liberal author remarked:

The punditocracy and political consulates remain hot and bothered over news that comely best-selling author Naomi Wolf has been surreptitiously talking -- for big money -- to Vice President Al Gore. …."They're telling Naomi Wolf that she should have no voice, because her voice is different, and that's discrimination," says [ Donna ] Brazile.

A 2012 article in Breitbart criticized Wolf for her lack of support for our military:

Ultimately, Naomi and her kind are not about women’s rights or equality. This group is more focused on a societal revolution that results in the creation of a special interest society dominated by a confederation of fringe interests and directed by the radical feminists.

But much like the ire reserved by trans-activists for detransitioners, the mRNA-touting Left pounced viciously on Naomi when she sought to dispel illusions (lies) about the science of COVID vaccines. Consider this effort at character attack by those fearful of Wolf’s truth-seeking:

Many old friends and admirers of Naomi Wolf are horrified. The great figurehead of 1990s "third wave" feminism, who bestrode the highest pinnacles of literature and politics to become an inspiration to a generation of young women, has morphed into something other than the Naomi they thought they knew. ….as Wolf has aligned herself with figures from the political far right and turned on Joe Biden for taking America on a path to totalitarianism with his strategy for fighting Covid-19, her liberal allies have been aghast. ….on Twitter, …she bombards her 142k followers with messages about vaccine side-effects, the profits of big pharma and the negative impact of masks on children.

Oh no, how dare she?! Discussing the ills of corporate profits, the CDC-documented facts of adverse reactions, or the clear insanity of masking and vaccinating children -- that is verboten! Pay no attention to that third-wave feminist behind the curtain, who used her female brain to cast doubt on the COVID mantra --best to attack her personally and discredit her for hanging out with conservatives rather than address her factual allegations.

Wolf even came out and boldly apologized to conservatives for believing the January 6 insurrection lies. (That must have really burned the gaslighting Left!) What’s next? Will she object to experimental hormone blockers for prepubescent children? Support parents’ rights? This woman is an absolute terror to lie-tellers!

As one observant mind opined:

The line separating good and evil, Naomi Wolf now understands, does not divide progressive feminists from everybody else. Whitecoat supremacy is oppressive and also evil. In this spiritual combat, Naomi Wolf has proved herself a brave ally.

Brave people follow Naomi Wolf, and heed her research. More and more Americans are joining her at “Outspoken with Dr. Naomi Wolf.”

Attorney-farmer John Klar hosts the Small Farm Republic Substack and podcast from his Vermont farm. His new book is Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.

Image: Sunset Parkerpix