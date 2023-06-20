PETA says ‘supremacy’ is why people think it’s ‘okay’ to eat other animals

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently tweeted: “Supremacy is at the root of why people think it’s okay to eat other animals.”

Most of the animals who kill for food could not survive if they didn’t. That's not the case for us. We are capable of making ethical decisions. https://t.co/GsdvB9Yyb4 — PETA (@peta) June 18, 2023

Okay. And why does PETA think it's okay for animals to eat other animals?

The organization was certainly well prepared for that query, and replied via tweet: “Most of the animals who kill for food could not survive if they didn’t. That's not the case for us. We are capable of making ethical decisions.”

Yes, because, as you just admitted, we are superior.

Although, given their tweets on this matter, PETA bigwigs might be an exception. Perhaps we should be able to eat them, too?

Just kidding. I totally reject all unprovoked violence against fellow humans. (Plus, they’d taste bad.)

The jokesters wokesters beyond PETA insist we have to get rid of “white supremacy,” gender supremacy, sexual orientation supremacy, and now species supremacy. In fact, they say, we have to get rid of the very notions of “supremacy,” “excellence”-- and even “judgement” and “differentiation.”

To a true progressive, amoeba, ant, cockroach, carp, lion, elephant, male, female, skilled, incompetent, heterosexual, pansexual, Joy Behar, Donald Trump…we’re all the same. There is no recognizable difference. Nor should there be. Except, of course, that Donald Trump is clearly evil. And inferior. As are men. And Christians. And heterosexuals.

On that, no doubt, the science is settled.