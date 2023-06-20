As Biden’s dementia advances, he had to be pulled offstage after stumbling through a teleprompter speech

The frequency with which puzzling nonsense escapes Joe Biden’s lips is increasing, and so is his obvious disorientation and need of help to navigate the ordinary challenge of walking toward where he wants to go. The worst-kept secret in the world – only fervent Biden supporters who eschew conservative media entirely remain oblivious – is that the commander in chief of the once-feared American military is seriously impacted by dementia.

Biden and the Democrat establishment continue to insist that he will lead the 2024 Democrat ticket, and that’s enough to keep Gavin Newsom pretending that he isn’t right now campaigning for the nomination. But to the likes of Xi Jinping, who just humiliated Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his just-completed mission to Beijing, Biden’s infirmity may signal a rare opportunity to act boldly before a competent replacement takes over the Oval Office.

These are perilous times, indeed. The ruse that the media propagandists collaborate with other Democrats to push, that Biden is capable of discharging the duties of his exalted office, is collapsing under the weight of evidence such as what we saw yesterday in Palo Alto, California.

After delivering a speech written out for him in a teleprompter and mistaking what year it is:

I’ve committed by 2020, we will have conserved 30 percent of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impacts.

Biden was unsure where to go and was literally pulled off the stage by the local Congresswoman, Representative Anna Eschoo, who is 80-years-old herself and was called “kid” by Biden (“thank-you, kid”).

(screengrab)

Full sequence