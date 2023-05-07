Is Mexico's AMLO behind the million migrant surge into the U.S.?

With Joe Biden's end to the Title 42 pandemic restrictions on asylum applications coming on May 11, as many as a million migrants are massing at the U.S. southern border, preparing to charge on in.

It seems a little odd, actually. Title 42 had been sparsely enforced by the Bidenites as most migrants, particularly the ones who couldn't be expelled to Mexico based on their countries of origin, got into the states on "parole" anyway, some of them coughing away on COVID, and unlike normal travelers, were exempt from U.S. vaccine requirements, even being allowed to refuse them. The overwhelming majority, one way or another, got in, which kept the surge surging.

That one little restriction, though, which gave an illegal border crosser a less-than-50% chance of being thrown out as a pandemic risk, ends, and now a million are headed in?

Something about it doesn't entirely make sense, and now Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse has put his finger on it, connecting the dots.

His report is a doozy:

If you understand what Samantha Power does via her role in using USAID as the mechanism to advance the color revolutions around the globe, these remarks from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador are subtle like a brick through a window. Power has recently been trying to create political turmoil in Hungary [HERE] and Georgia [HERE]. However, after AMLO delivered a speech where he called out Joe Biden, the DEA and the CIA for trying to interfere in Mexico [HERE], many people reading here predicted Samantha Power would now show up in Mexico. Those of you who made that prediction were correct. You guys are smart! Keep in mind that nearly a million central American economic migrants can be unleashed by AMLO, and likely will be, as Joe Biden and the Mexican president have faced off for almost two years over North American energy policy. Stunningly, AMLO has not backed down an inch, and instead went on the offensive against Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau. This put a target on his back and was likely the impetus for U.S. intelligence agencies to call upon Samantha Power to do her thing.

So AMLO is teaching Joe Biden a lesson for his utterly none-of-his-business meddling in Mexico's internal affairs through the Soros crowd, by releasing hundreds of thousands of migrants into the U.S. at one pop.

It's significant that Mexico won't be sending any troops to the border to stop the surge, as President Trump had been able to ask Mexico to do, and which did stop previous surges. The Bidenites didn't even dare to ask as they likely already knew what the answer would be. It's also significant that Mexico had been keeping migrants penned up in camps in southern Mexico. Based on the numbers seen, that was then.

Sundance cites the political meddling from the Soros crowd which has alienated Mexico, which, interestingly, was also employed by Power's USAID in Central America, notably Guatemala, too, where cash was shoveled out to the government's opposition groups, err, civil society groups -- and quite possibly, the two other countries of the northern triangle, Honduras and El Salvador, too. All of those countries were held up to scorn for their supposed failures of 'democracy,' which was a laugh and a half, given the fiasco of U.S. elections and the banana-republic-style move to jail President Trump before he could run for election again. AMLO himself pointed this out openly. Neither Mexico, nor any of those countries, has what can be called good relations with the U.S.

Hunter Biden had been meddling in Mexican affairs, through his ties to Burisma, too, quite possibly on the wrong side of AMLO.

We know things were going bad back when Biden visited Mexico City and AMLO couldn't stop publicly needling him for always being late. It was for that reason that Biden couldn't even get talks in on an immigration accord.

Lastly, there was the three amigos summit in Washington, where the U.S. and Canada agreed to wreck their economies by "going green," but Mexico refused.

Sundance continues:

Ever since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador confronted Joe Biden in the oval office about energy policy, things have increasingly escalated. Remember, Mexico did not join the Build Back Better suicide mission, or the sanctions against Russia. Keep in mind, it wasn’t just President Trump who blocked the migrants and secured the U.S. southern border, it was AMLO using 50,000+ active military to stop the migration flow of illegal aliens. It’s not a surprise that AMLO is letting the caravans flow to the border, while Biden is trying to undermine the Mexican government.

Yet another factor is spying. Apparently the U.S. has stepped up spying operations in Mexico, as has Russia, and Mexico has cozied up to Russia, meaning, Mexico is a U.S. target.

According to this Scripps News report (I wrote about that here):

The U.S. also suspects that Mexico harbors a large number of Russian spies, a point recently made by a top U.S. military official. "The largest portion of GRU members in the world is in Mexico right now," said General Glen VanHerck, commander of the U.S. Northern Command. "Those are Russian intelligence personnel." The statement is an apparent reference to Russia's huge embassy in Mexico City. "Mexico has very little economic ties with Russia, very little political interaction, so to have an embassy in Mexico that's about 30% larger than their embassy in Brazil is suggestive," Starr said.

Valid or not, Mexico's AMLO doesn't appreciate this kind of spying from a leading trading partner.

So he's getting ready to give it to Biden, using the migrants as a policy tool.

It sounds farfetched, sure, except that AMLO's already done it fairly recently, almost as a dry run.

Remember this report from Todd Bensmann of the Center for Immigration Studies?

I wrote about that here:

The Center for Immigration Studies, sent a senior researcher named Todd Bensman to ask those questions on the ground, going to the immigrants themselves, and he came up with a doozy of an answer: The surprising answer, which the migrants provided independently in different places and at different times, was universal: on Sunday, September 12, the Mexican government effectively sent a mass of migrants it had bottled up for months in its southern states up to the American border. This move, which appears to have been done under the cover of Mexico's independence week of celebration known as El Grito, essentially foisted a humanitarian problem onto the Americans in a single week. Mexico was the one who did it. Turns out Joe Biden promised them some things and based on the available information, apparently never delivered. Mexico's response to that was comparable to that of the underpaid wedding photographer who deleted a camera full of wedding photos after the callous client denied her a bathroom or meal break after a multi-hour shift. They had been penning up thousands of illegal Haitian migrants on their southern border in the town of Tapachula from entering the U.S. and opened the floodgates, all to teach Joe Biden a lesson about messing with them.

So now we have come to this, the million-person border surge, premised on Biden making Mexico and its populist president very, very, angry, perhaps convinced that Biden is going to pull "a Brazil" on his party and get them rigged out of the next election, given that AMLO believes that U.S. elections are all about fraud, and the U.S. is complicit in fraudy elections elsewhere, too.

He's mad and he's going to teach Joe a lesson, unleashing as many million migrants as possible, in a maneuver U.S. officials know he can stop, but won't.

Nice going, Joe. Once again, the Bob Gates maxim about being wrong on nearly every foreign policy issue is operative here. Not only has he opened the border himself, he's angered Mexico enough to send the migrants through. What a loser this is. Once again, Joe did this.

Image: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, via YouTube