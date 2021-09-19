So how did 15,000 Haitians suddenly find their way to Del Rio, Texas?

The migrant mass of some 15,000 mostly Haitians now illegally on U.S. territory in a squalid, never-before-seen shantytown under a bridge near Del Rio, Texas demands some answers.

Here's how bad it is:

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

It's natural to want to know how this formed? Why is it so big? Why did it end up at Del Rio, Texas, a town ill-equipped to accommodate them? How did these people fly or sail from faraway Haiti? Are more on the way? And where the heck is Joe Biden and his brainless, disengaged border czar, Kamala Harris? Joe was last seen at the beach in Delaware as this crisis fireballed and Harris was last seen flipping a coin to kick off a sports event. The only actual action from this administration in this monster crisis has been a hamfisted attempt to shut down a Fox News drone in a bid to halt photos of the specter from being broadcast to the public.

Many people are asking:

85% of them are from Haiti. Exactly how is that happening? https://t.co/LAj6XfOMbn — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 17, 2021

Is anyone asking the question as to why we have 14,000+ Haitians living under a bridge at the US-Mexican border?



We don’t share a border with Haiti.



Who is facilitating the transfer of these folks down to Del Rio? They geographically cannot walk! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 18, 2021

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">HOW are they getting here?? <a href="https://t.co/kLMk6HBbR6">pic.twitter.com/kLMk6HBbR6</a></p>— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) <a href="https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1439014852563984387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

We do have one clue: Open-borders Democrats are promoting a phony narrative to argue for letting them in:

When Texas lost power, you fled to Cancun for some R&R.



Haiti experienced an assassination, an earthquake and a hurricane in two months. These are refugees, not “illegal immigrants.” https://t.co/q0SYUpdvaN — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 17, 2021

It's fake and the answers to these questions show it. The actual story is stunning.

The Center for Immigration Studies, sent a senior researcher named Todd Bensman ask those questions on the ground, going to the immigrants themselves, and he came up with a doozy of an answer:

The surprising answer, which the migrants provided independently in different places and at different times, was universal: on Sunday, September 12, the Mexican government effectively sent a mass of migrants it had bottled up for months in its southern states up to the American border. This move, which appears to have been done under the cover of Mexico's independence week of celebration known as El Grito, essentially foisted a humanitarian problem onto the Americans in a single week.

Mexico was the one who did it. Turns out Joe Biden promised them some things and based on the available information, apparently never delivered. Mexico's response to that was comparable to that of the underpaid wedding photographer who deleted a camera full of wedding photos after the callous client denied her a bathroom or meal break after a multi-hour shift. They had been penning up thousands of illegal Haitian migrants on their southern border in the town of Tapachula from entering the U.S. and opened the floodgates, all to teach Joe Biden a lesson about messing with them.

So much for Joe Biden vaunted 'diplomacy is back' claim -- he can't even manage the U.S. Diplomacy 101 task of managing relations with our nearest neighbor, Mexico. Biden had been touted in the press for his supposed foreign policy expertise but he's beyond incompetent of this, managing to severely alienate both France and Mexico, and sure enough, Mexico has already bit back.

As for why they all chose to head for Del Rio, Bensman found the answer to that, too - migrants were told that cartels did not hold sway over that crossing as they did at other illegal crossings, and so, migrants could get across without paying 'fees' to the cartels for the privilege of entering the U.S. illegally. And it certainly helped matters for them that Joe Biden halted the border wall.

The Bensman report is positively fascinating in its detail and very well written, so be sure to read the whole thing here.

An additional factor in this surge was pointed out by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas:

Days ago, Joe Biden made a political decision to no longer allow deportation flights back to Haiti.



This is the direct result of that decision. pic.twitter.com/BZmTKAYkoF — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2021

An added sweetner from Biden as Mexico stared disbelievingly? You decide.

Supposedly, the deportation flights are starting up, but that is going to present problems, too. Based on a report from the New York Times a day or so ago, most are not actually from Haiti anymore, they are resettled refugees from countries such as Brazil, who cannot claim refugee status since being settled. They are economic migrants who are now country-shopping for better benefits packages and prospects. That's not the same as refugees in flight, much as Julian Castro would have us think.

What have here is a broken border, and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, brought on by Joe Biden's failure of basic diplomacy. He's out hiding at the beach these days, but he needs to be held accountable to Congress for this stunning breach of basic presidential competency. He's alienating allies left and right and now Mexico's responding by siccing indigent illegal migrants on us. Where is the accountability in this Biden-created crisis. Mr. Diplomacy strikes again, and like Afghanistan, it's a disaster for the country.

Image: Twitter screen shot