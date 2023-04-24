Like Capone before him, will Biden’s taxes be his downfall?

Joe and Jill Biden just filed their 2022 taxes. Signing the return may be the smoking gun that finally will crack the seemingly impenetrable wall of secrecy about the myriad allegations we’ve heard about China, Hunter, and various large payments from other countries.

In the returns, Biden reports a total income of $579,514. The main sources are his $400,000 presidential salary, Jill’s $82,335 teaching salary, and $5,000 from two S-Corps used for book royalties. Keep that $579,514 in mind number in mind.

Now, a little background: We watched Hillary Clinton’s multi-level escapades with her unsecured servers (hidden in an apartment bathroom) that contained classified info, her deletion of 30,000 emails that were to be preserved, her activities with the Clinton Foundation, her illegal use of personal devices containing classified documents and more. This isn’t just me saying it. James Comey, then head of the FBI, laid it all out in his July 5, 2016, press conference with his factual allegations proving committed felonies, even as he recommended that she not be prosecuted.

When it comes to Biden, although a lot of the facts are there, just as they are with the ‘smoking gun’ of Hunter’s laptop, finding chargeable offenses against Biden that will stand up in court is very difficult. First, even if a Republican AG acts, the cases will be filed in D.C., where convictions are hard to come by. Conservatives’ only hopes for evidence showing an enterprise-for-profit will come if Biden is impeached. Probably, though, they’ll be disappointed.

Second, and more importantly, even blatant violations of espionage, money for secrets, and treason laws are very difficult to prove, even when they seem obvious. It is easy to see a fire, but very difficult to prove who lit the match. That’s because the real crimes happen in secret with no records kept.

So why do I say Joe Biden’s signing his tax return may finally provide the grounds for a potential indictment? I say that because there is one way to get the government on you, and that is tax evasion. The government may allow criminal activities, but don’t you dare hide its money! The notorious gangster Al Capone never spent a day in jail for allegedly running the Chicago rackets, for blatant felonies, and for murdering his opponents, but he did spend 15 years in Alcatraz for tax evasion.

It has recently come out that Federal banking regulators have been tracing a payment of $3 million from a Chinese contact to Hunter Biden’s control. As of today, there are six family members, and possibly 3 more associates, who reportedly got a slice of that $3 million. If those people did not report the funds on their individual tax returns, they’re facing tax evasion charges. Those are easy to prove because they don’t require proof that an associated crime occurred for which that payment was made, such as treason or leaking.

Moreover, banking regulations make it difficult, if not impossible, to move and hide large sums of money. Offshore shell corporations can only go so far. Tracing other than occasional small amounts (less than $10,000) through the banking system is so tightly controlled that significant payments can’t be hidden.

If this $3 million is a real event, the family has that problem. And since the Bidens have filed taxes for the past 15-plus years, most showing similar (relatively low) incomes, if any of that money came their way, they will have a lot of explaining to do about their sources of their wealth. If the Feds do take this seriously and trace the movement of these, and other alleged funds, it means that by signing his tax returns for this and past years, Joe Biden has signed his own legal demise by not declaring taxable income, the one unforgivable sin.

Of course, as Thomas Lifson recently wrote, let’s not forget that this newly revealed information may be the Democrats’ plan to prevent Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.