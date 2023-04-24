The domestic purveyors of disinformation are the real threat to national security

We should not be surprised that former CIA deputy director and acting director Mike Morell was involved in a Deep State ploy to prevent the reelection of President Trump, as noted in this report from Kristina Wong at Breitbart:

"Ohio Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, chair of the Weaponization Committee, and Mike Turner, chair of the Intelligence Committee, on Thursday revealed that former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell testified to Congress that in October 2020, Blinken — who was then a senior adviser on the Biden campaign — reached out to him regarding the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, prompting Morell to write a letter signed by 50 other former intelligence officials suggesting the story was Russian disinformation. “'Based on Morell’s testimony, it is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story,' Jordan and Turner wrote in a letter that revealed Blinken’s involvement."

Morell, published an op-ed in The New York Times on August 5, 2016 promoting Hillary Clinton for president -- and badmouthing Donald J. Trump as a threat to national security. The following week, the Times gave Morell more space to promote Clinton and badmouth Trump. His first hawking of Hillary pointed to his service at the CIA, as if to claim special expertise in pushing a presidential candidate. Four years later, Morell simply got 50 other intel flacks to lie on behalf of the Biden candidacy. Repeat -- to lie to the American people about the issue of foreign -- Russian -- disinformation.

Yet, the source of disinformation is, quite apparently, more within, than of foreign origin. That is to say, the usual Deep State suspects, along with their media acolytes, are not to be trusted. But aided by the fake news media, they pulled the wool over the eyes of the American people with their lies about Russia, Russia, Russia, in 2016, 2017 and thereafter, and, as we have just learned, Morell -- who probably needed little encouragement from Mr. Blinken -- succeeded in discrediting a true New York Post story about Hunter Biden and the contents of his missing laptop. The truth was reported by the New York Post. The fake news was the claim that the Post story was Russian disinformation. And the liars won -- installing their puppet in the White House.

In brief, how long are the American people going to be deceived by the lies of the intel committee that serves the Deep State aim of promoting the good life for the insiders, supported by the majority of Americans eking by on the fringes of society?

Rep. Harriet Hageman calls for Secretary of State Blinken to be hauled before the "weaponization by government" panel of the House Judiciary Committee. (And thank goodness, Rep. Hageman replaced the execrable Liz Cheney as House member from Wyoming.) If Blinken does appear, Republican members of the panel would do well to bear in mind the tendency of the hard left to project their own mindset on others. In this case, where Morell, in August 2016 called candidate Trump a national security threat, the truth is that those who would maintain power by disinformation are the real threat to national security. To employ a metaphor -- how long are Republicans in House and Senate going to let the hard left get away with crying "wolf"?