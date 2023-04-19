If Marjorie Taylor Greene is accurate, what she says about Biden is mind-blowing

Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which he’s now conceded is legitimate, proved that Hunter was an exceptionally debauched character. Drugs and prostitutes dominated his life for a long time, and his own family didn’t trust him around teenage girls. That’s why it’s easy to believe Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s as-yet unsubstantiated claim that the Biden family was benefitting from human trafficking both in the U.S. and Eastern Europe—including Russia and Ukraine. Just because she says it doesn’t mean it’s true, so the real shock is that we live in a world in which it seems possible, even likely.

It took a strong stomach to watch the videos and view the photographs on Hunter’s hard drive. They revealed a compulsively exhibitionistic man who couldn’t stop recording himself smoking crack, sniffing cocaine, and cavorting with prostitutes, some of whom looked as if they fell into the statutory rape category. Moreover, the laptop revealed that, when Hunter requested money from his Dad (the current Oval Office occupant) to fund this debauchery, Dad paid up.

What the laptop also revealed, despite Biden’s strenuous denials, is that Joe was involved in Hunter’s many business dealings. We know this because Hunter’s staffers, business partners, and prospects were all welcomed into Joe’s vice-presidential office.

Image: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Twitter screen grab.

Now, thanks to Republican control over the House of Representatives, we’re getting an insight into the fact that all members of the Biden family may have received money from Hunter’s many business deals, including those with Ukraine and China. In March, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reported that, in addition to the money Hunter and James Biden were pocketing through the family influence-peddling business, Hallie Biden (widow of Beau Biden and drug-addicted girlfriend of Hunter Biden) was also getting a cut.

Then, on Monday, Rep. Comer revealed that even more Bidens were on the take:

Six more members of the Biden clan may have benefitted from the family’s various business schemes, bringing the total number of kin implicated up to nine, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed Monday. The findings come after the Kentucky GOP congressman and other lawmakers on the panel examined suspicious activity reports sent by banks to the Treasury Department alerting of potential criminal activity in transactions involving President Biden’s family. “Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation,” Comer said in a statement. “The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family. We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine,” he said.

In a way, that’s kind of ho-hum stuff. Peter Schweizer long ago detailed the Biden family grift, all of which revolved around Biden’s political positions in the Senate and the Vice President’s office.

Yesterday, though, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) added something unexpected to the businesses from which the Bidens profited. According to her, in addition to money coming to the Bidens from various foreign countries,

I just saw evidence of human trafficking. This involved prostitutes not only from here in the United States, but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine. This is unbelievable that a President and a former Vice President, not only his son Hunter Biden, but many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.

The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.



There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.@GOPOversight has a much bigger investigation… pic.twitter.com/AGUBqfxTLs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2023

As I noted, there is no way to know whether Greene is correctly interpreting the information the House committee is reviewing. The sad state in which America finds itself, though, is that everyone who hears this claim asks some variation of this rhetorical question: “Would that be a surprise?”

The answer, of course, is no. Given the Biden family’s rapacity, Joe’s penchant for sniffing and fondling little girls, and Hunter’s well-known and self-documented debauchery, it’s only too easy to believe that America’s president has enriched himself and his family through human trafficking.