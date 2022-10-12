The ScrewTape Letters Redux: Climate hysteria edition

In the tradition of theologian C.S. Lewis’s Screwtape Letters, veteran demon ScrewMaskingTape continues his training of his nephew CricketWood on how to win “patients” over to the dark side.

Here is an imagined version of how that might go:

My Dear CricketWood,

I hope you enjoyed our first correspondence. The November election is fast upon us. So, downward into the devilish depths we go.

In these, what the boss calls the New Times, our most significant impact is “going viral” with national and global messages of division and hate whenever we can. Nothing’s been more effective or fun for patients against the Upper One and his Son than our new Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Racism, Trumpism, Vaxism, and Climatism.

Actually, technology is nearly supreme at our firm now. Excitingly, with Bills Gates doubling down on digital IDs, we will soon be able to track new souls won in real-time. Of course, you already know that “666” is just some silly mortal myth. It has always been 0s and 1s for us, dear nephew.

Additionally marvelous is how the new digital and cable news has normalized fact-flipping, reverse bigotry, gaslighting, and outright lying. With treachery so openly tolerated and globally unified under a false flag of equity, diversity, and inclusion, most of our useful idiot patients don’t seem to know (or care) that their spiritual stairway is heading downward.

Not that I’m capable of human guilt, but I must confess that when I stay home in the comfort of my fiery pit and let CNN and MSNBC do my work for me, I almost feel the flames!

Given all this, CricketFood, you genuinely are joining the firm at the best of times. Under the current hard leftist, financially deconstructive, pro-epidemic, cultural-Marxist, technocratic-globalist, WEF, CDC and FBI, and climate-worshiping, CRT-loving, gender-phobic, anti-faith-and-family, no-border, war-mongering administration of Joe Biden, the opportunities for downward mobility at our office by winning souls are, well, dare I say –

Legion.

The laughs often never stop at the office. Our movie nights are a genuine howl. Last month two new comedies just came out, My Son Hunter, which exposed the unbridled corruption of the Biden family. It was almost as funny as Dinesh Dsouza’s knee-slapping 2000 Mules. Of course, our mortal agents in the media applied our trusty worthy technique of bias by omission, effectively censoring the films by ignoring them.

Quick note the book Laptop from Hell you may have heard about is not from our offices. It is one hundred percent mortal, created by that genius Hunter. Don’t get me wrong, I wish we could have made that masterpiece directly, but rules are rules.

Meanwhile, a hue of delightful despair is in the air as Biden’s progressives have gorgeously dismantled the prior Trump economy after an exceptionally well-executed mail-in manipulation and ballot strategy. With epic boldness, they soon followed that courageous coup with an unprecedented wave of massive government spending. They deserve top marks, indeed.

Besides those delightful two years of draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, nothing makes a tempter’s job easier than working under Joe “Bear Market” Biden and his merry band of openly practicing Marxists. (We all have our fingers crossed that Biden will stay away from returning to the Gold Standard ending this new inflationary blessing for us all.)

Also, consider America’s dramatic increase in crime and that wonderful new drug fentanyl jacking overdose deaths up by 55.6% as it’s shipped in via new, beautifully open borders. Sprinkle in Biden’s weakness, bringing us closer to World War III. Plus, all our other significant ongoing gains against our arch enemies of faith, family, love, and American exceptionalism – all coming from those crazy MAGA Republicans we are discrediting.

In short, there’s not much for us to do lately. It soon will be utopia for all – or so our patients think.

Next week we shall start on a new lesson; “How to fuel Climate Hysteria,” Now that our dear friend COVID-19 has waned, the Climate Game truly is our fastest path forward to taking total control, as long as we can keep Jordan Peterson out of it. Exciting, indeed.

Lastly, my dear nephew, before we stop for today, I am happy to report that our job requires much less traditional dark subconscious whispers and cold shadows. Those antiquated, old-school despondency and divine abandonment master tools are hardly ever needed now with this breed of lefties and Democrats at the helm.

At least until 2024, that is.

Your affectionate Uncle,

ScrewMaskingTape

