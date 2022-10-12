Biden: Black votes matter; Jews', not so much

The Biden administration has a new play to garner votes for the midterm elections despite his well deserved abysmal approval ratings and Democrats' failed policies — both of which are a result of the Biden Democrats' (unlike the "MAGA Republicans'") obsessive focus on dividing the nation according to one's skin color. In the words of Tulsi Gabbard, who just announced that she was leaving the Democrat party, "today's Democratic Party ... is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism[.]" Democrats can't afford to lose voters in the coming weeks, so what to do?

After bowing to the Saudis and begging the Venezuelan dictator in a desperate attempt to bring down gas prices ahead of the elections, to no avail, Biden is now attempting to look like the anti-racist who he actually isn't. (Recall Biden's shock that Barack Obama was "the first sort of mainstream African-American who's articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man.")

Biden's policies that are harming the black community, whether related to the economy, education, crime, or other domestic issues, make it clear that to him and his administration, black lives don't matter. But his most recent messaging indicates that black votes absolutely do matter as the midterms near.

Hence, Biden made it clear today through his never-articulate spokesperson that he believes that Nury Martinez, the Los Angeles City Council president (who took a leave of absence just prior to the White House's statement yesterday) and other L.A. councilmembers should resign over racist remarks Martinez said in leaked recordings. Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated earlier today that "the president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should." This remark was issued ahead of Biden's trip to L.A. presumably to cut off any questions on the topic and allow him the ability to claim that he stands against racism.

Lying as she and her fellow Democrats have a habit of doing on a daily basis, KJP further stated, "Here's the difference between the Democrats and Republicans: when a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic ... we hold Democrats accountable. When a MAGA Republican says something racist and/or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after." Republican congressman Steven King would beg to differ. Not only did he lose his bid for re-election, but the GOP ousted him from all committee assignments after he made racist comments. To even attempt to claim that Republicans tolerate racism while Democrats don't is a joke — as most of the White House spin is. But what else do they have but lies and spin?

The most obvious example is the hateful Ilhan Omar, who on numerous occasions has made antisemitic comment after comment with nary a slap on the wrist. In fact, when she spouted blood libels, tweeting out, "It's all about the Benjamins baby," insinuating that Jews use their money to control government, the media, and other institutions, Democrats in Congress refused to pass a resolution condemning her and instead forced the House to water down the resolution to condemn all forms of hate while not specifically admonishing Omar. She was not asked to resign and remains in her important seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. And while Trump called on Omar to resign, crickets from Biden — and Pelosi.

Omar's "Squad" colleagues in the forms of Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamal Bowman, and others regularly spout lies about Israel, the only Jewish state in the world. In KJP's words, "they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after." Hence the reason why we see antisemitism flourishing across the country. Hate speech against Jews is fine when espoused from the lips of a Democrat.

The Biden administration is an organization filled with a plethora of Israel- and Jew-haters. In fact, the Zionist Organization of America maintains a "Biden Appointment Watch" listing all of the Israel-haters in his administration who have said outrageous and antisemitic comments and whom he has embraced and elevated to high office. Biden doesn't mention a word when someone in his administration or a Democrat in Congress states antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jews or Israel. He hires them, he supports them, and he promotes them, including his nominee for ambassador to Brazil, whose confirmation has been held up by Senate Republicans due to her antisemitic statements slamming the influence of Jewish money in politics.

Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, running against incumbent Republican senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, serves as another recent example of someone who has embraced the America- and Jew-hating Jeremiah Wright, calling him "brilliant" just after Wright gave a speech accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing. No condemnation from Biden, KJP, or anyone else in the Democrat party as they race to help him win a much needed Senate seat.

Democrats know they don't have to worry about the Jewish vote. James Baker recognized long ago that Republicans can "f---the Jews. They won't vote for us anyway." Biden and the Democrats seem to know that as well. Black votes can't be taken for granted, so now their lives matter, not just as they tear apart our inner cities under the guise of racial injustice, but when they go to the voting booth. Hate against Jews — whether in the form of violence on our streets across the country or espoused from the mouths of Democrat lawmakers in Congress — not so much. They'll vote for Biden and the Democrats anyway.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.