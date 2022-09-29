President Trump offers to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

Although I still harbor serious concerns about some of President Trump’s actions — primarily his promotion of the jab — I can’t help but love his uncanny ability to subjugate his political persecutors and opponents, many of whom are half his age. He’s earned a reputation for being a “master troll” — and his latest offer proves the moniker isn’t a fallacy.

But not only that, it also illustrates that his political acumen remains unparalleled in the modern era: President Trump has offered to negotiate a peace deal to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In just one, brief post to Truth Social, President Trump painted the political establishment into a corner when he referenced the hostilities and said, “Both sides need and want it [peace deal]. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”

There are several facets to this, but for the sake of brevity, I’ll only expound upon a few.

Since February of this year, when the most recent round of Russia-Ukraine hostilities kicked off, the entire political left has united behind a Ukraine under Russian assault. Mainstream media dutifully focused their spotlights on stories of bombed-out maternity wards and murdered children; Hollywood elites like Sean Penn and Ben Stiller travelled to Kiev and brought Zelensky into the fold of stardom; and Congress hosted the embattled president before a joint session, and as of last month, has gifted him over $54 billion from the American citizenry’s treasury.

Undoubtedly, the role of Hollywood and the media was to garner public support for the massive transfer of wealth from hard-working Americans into the hands of Ukraine and beyond. It’s no secret that Ukraine is a blackhole of corruption — anyone remember Hunter Biden and Burisma? — even the Inspector General charged with ensuring the money was used for war efforts wasn’t sure where it all went.

Regardless, they all made the case: ‘Ukraine is a hellscape, you can’t put a price on humanity, we must do whatever it takes to secure peace’ — and therefore, sending billions of dollars to a foreign country was justified.

On the surface, Trump’s proposal is a perfectly executed troll job. Given the circumstances and the narrative created by operatives on the left (peace at any cost), turning down offers of diplomacy (especially from someone who also possess an uncanny ability to negotiate peace) is unlikely to be viewed favorably by a vast majority of Americans, less than a month and a half before the mid-terms — but of course, we already know that’s what they’re going to do. He just threw the Democrats more rope to hang themselves, and from that, we all benefit.

Secondly, trolling as masterfully as Trump is in itself, political wizardry. His post ended with question marks, the ball is in their court. The burden is on them — the warmongers in Congress and the White House — to either turn down the help of a man who has real world experience and success securing peace between countries with historic animosity, in the context of a narrative they created, or allow for the brokering of a truce, relieving global stressors. Of course, peace isn’t really the goal though, and President Trump just magnificently exposed that.

Us conservatives have been through a lot, but watching Trump take low-rent internet trolling to a level of such artistic form is glorious. There’s something so beautiful about watching our Commander-in-Chief remain steadfast in his posture against the political establishment — have we ever had a president who really stuck up for us?

The national fabric so distinctly unique to the American character is largely due to the giants among men so prevalent during America’s founding era. Although fallible and finite, these men were providentially used to birth a new nation, one conceived in radical liberty and founded upon the sacredness of God-given rights. Despite their shortcomings — of which there were many — they still accomplished great things, and President Trump is a kindred spirit.

Image: The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons