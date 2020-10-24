That darn Trump keeps causing peace to break out in the Middle East

By now, I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that yet another Muslim-majority nation is getting in line to make peace with Israel. When the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel, the only ones to complain were the Palestinians. The other Arab and Muslim nations began making little noises about getting on board the “peace train,” and Trump promised that more countries would normalize relations with Israel. On Friday, Trump made good on that promise, announcing that Sudan would normalize ties with Israel.

As he is wont to do, Trump announced the news via a text message:

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

You probably caught that Trump said that “more will follow.” He means it, too. According to Fox News:

The president said that at least five other countries wanted peace with Israel. “We have many lined up. They want to come in, get the deal done.” [snip] Trump said that even Iran would “someday” normalize relations with Israel. “Iran ultimately will become a member of this whole thing. Look, someday I’d love to help Iran get back on track. They’ve gone from a rich country to a poor country in three years,” he said. “But they can’t have nuclear weapons,” he continued. “It’s always death to Israel, that’s all they shout. So they can’t have nuclear weapons.” The president also said that a deal between Israel and the Palestinian region may be on the horizon. “Palestinians, they’re wanting to do something. I’m sure that will get done, too.”

If Trump has a second term (as I’m beginning to believe is a possibility), there is good reason to think that he will achieve total diplomatic peace in the Middle East. What he and Jared Kushner, who’s been in the lead on this, have done is to shift the momentum away from the Palestinians.

For decades, the West catered to Palestinian demands. Every time they refused an offer, the West put more on the table: more land, more money, more pressure on Israel. Trump did the opposite. Every time the Palestinians said “no,” he took more off the table, whether from the Palestinians or their Iranian sponsor:

Trump ended decades of presidential timidity and promise-breaking by finally moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. He withdrew the United States from the harrowing capitulation to evil that was the Obama-Biden nuclear accord with Iran and has slapped crippling sanctions on the mullocracy. He decimated the Islamic State “caliphate” and decapitated Iranian arch-terrorist Qassem Soleimani, both threats to Israel and Jews everywhere. He closed the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization’s mission in Washington and defunded the Palestinian Authority itself due to its barbaric “pay-to-slay” subsidies. Trump also cut funding or outright withdrew from three anti-Israel UN bodies: the (grossly misnamed) UN Human Rights Council, UNWRA and UNESCO. And we’re just getting started. Team Trump has boldly stood up for Israeli “settlements” in Judea and Samaria. The president formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and rolled out the most pro-Israel plan for peace with the Palestinian Arabs that a US president has ever endorsed.

Trump and Kushner created a new vision for the Muslim Middle East, one that involves modernity, liberty, and the enormous economic benefits of peace with Israel, the most productive nation in the region.

One of the things that’s helping this push for peace is the same thing that Biden wants to end: America’s energy independence and the fact that it is now a net energy importer. The Arab oil nations no longer have the whip hand because America can continue functioning just fine without them.

At the same time, the Arab nations know that their oil supplies may be finite. That’s one reason Prince Mohamed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is trying to modernize his country. He needs to teach young Saudis, especially Saudi men, how to work before all the oil revenue vanishes. Israel is a great partner in this endeavor.

At the end of his first term as president, Trump will go down as one of the greatest presidents in American history. If he gets the second term he deserves, Trump may be remembered as one of the greatest leaders in world history, in no small part because he will have left, not just America, but the whole world as a safer and more prosperous place. Who would have thought that the tough-talking, wheeler-dealer from Queens would prove to be such a visionary?

Image: Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Sudan. YouTube screengrab.