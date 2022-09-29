Pop music icon twerks while playing James Madison’s flute

James Madison’s 19th Century crystal flute, a priceless American treasure, made its modern debut this week before an audience — but the presentation was far from what ought to be expected for such an historic heirloom.

Lizzo, a contemporary performer known for her sexually offensive behavior and vulgar language — and, shocker, she’s a vocal supporter of leftist politics — became the first person aside from the Father of the Constitution to play the instrument.

With her 300-plus pound frame in a skintight thong bodysuit, Lizzo ‘twerked’ as she warbled, and the audience roared with applause. See the video below:

“HISTORY IS FREAKIN’ COOL” -@lizzo! Of course - it’s the nation’s capital so @SecretService & @CapitolPolice joined her on stage. Why? Because she is the FIRST ever to play President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute courtesy of @librarycongress. Super amazing to witness! pic.twitter.com/aQRSsVhrv0 — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) September 28, 2022

Positively obscene.

At the end of the stunt, with eyes wide and mouth agape as if in awe, Lizzo says (language warning):

Bitch I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight. Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool you guys!

History is to be held in high esteem, but this certainly isn’t it.

Although I wouldn’t echo Lizzo and use the word “cool” to describe history, it is a subject with which I am completely enthralled. Even though I didn’t desire to enter education as a profession, I chose to pursue an undergraduate degree in history because of my interest and solemn appreciation for the discipline. In particular, and despite the fallibility of the Founders, I cherish American history — the accounts of sacrifice, courage, brilliance, and providence would seemingly only be found in grand tales of classic fiction, but by divine blessing, these stories are our heritage, and watching flamboyant Democrat caricatures trounce upon sacred ground is becoming too much to stomach.

As an ideologue of leftist politics, Lizzo also advertises herself as a staunch ally to the Black Lives Matter agenda. In April 2021, she posted a video to social media stating:

Racism isn’t a black-and-white photo or an antiquated idea. It’s a system that is very well alive today and works really well in this country. And I know that’s a tough pill to swallow, so here’s another one. Putting ‘BLM’ in your bio and posting a black square is no longer the bare minimum. You have to do an intentional act of anti-racism every single day.

Now, this is not said to diminish Madison’s character, but rather to highlight the doublethink of leftists like Lizzo: I wonder if she was aware the item she touted as “cool” was owned by a man who also owned slaves? If history is so “cool”, where was Lizzo’s outrage when mobs of leftist thugs vandalized the memorial for the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all-Black federal military unit? And I don’t recall her speaking out as they tore down statues of great Americans like General Robert E. Lee who said slavery was a “moral evil” and “I wish that I owned every slave in the South, for I would free them all….”

The stunt also exacerbates the reality that our American institutions can no longer be trusted to honor their respective missions, and it’s time we stop revering them as if they’re incorruptible. They have completely relinquished all legitimacy. Of course, the FBI is the most politically relevant example, but we’ve also seen the National Archives — the very custodian of the Constitution — perpetrate big government propaganda by incorrectly interpreting Article VI in an effort to promote tyranny and dissolve state sovereignty; prestigious academies like Yale, Princeton, and Harvard, the very schools responsible for the minds of men like Madison, become facilities of Marxist instruction; and now we see the Library of Congress participate in the desecration of hallowed American artifacts.

Nothing about American history is sacred to the left.

