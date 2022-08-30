The Ukrainian black hole, negligent discharges, and misplaced nukes

The assault against the citizenry and the unalienable right to self-defense goes to new heights with the Democrats in control of the federal government. Joe Biden and the White House announced an upcoming event to be held mid-September, designated as the United We Stand Summit, with a main topic of discussion being how to counter "hate-fueled" violence.

The same Susan Rice who weaponized government surveillance against the Trump campaign and spread misinformation about Benghazi still has a government job, and she recently released a blog post on the White House website. In it, she referenced several mass shootings in the U.S. and detailed the plans for Biden to "put forward a shared, bipartisan vision for a more united America." It's safe to assume that the "vision" will include radical new proposed violations against law-abiding Americans.

In this context, let's reflect on the federal government's (recent) track record with appropriate weapons management.

The federal government has lost and misfired nuclear weapons, and as of last year, the U.S. military was still missing bombs. According to an article written last year in National Interest:

The 1996 John Woo film Broken Arrow features a quite memorable line — uttered by character actor Frank Whaley — "I don't know what's scarier, losing nuclear weapons, or that it happens so often there's actually a term for it."

The author of the piece also states:

Between 1950 and 1980, there have been 32 documented nuclear weapon accidents that involved the unexpected accidental launching, firing, detonating, theft or loss of the weapon. To date, six U.S. nuclear weapons have been lost and shockingly never recovered.

If there are 32 documented cases, in all likelihood, the number of instances is actually quite higher. We all know how dishonest the government is and how much it hates accountability.

In current news, we saw that of the billions of American dollars sent to provide military arms for Ukraine, our government has no idea where the money or weapons are actually going, and wait until you see why. From a recent piece on Substack:

Where do all of the weapons and aid end up, exactly? Nobody knows, not even the inspector general who is supposed to be America's watchdog on this effort. A Pentagon official, Inspector General Sean O'Donnell, is quoted as saying that Ukrainian officials do their accounting of American equipment and aid with 'hand receipts, it's all paper.' O'Donnell added that he doesn't 'think they have much fidelity' as to where the arms end up.

A literal government employee who is supposed to oversee the integrity of unconstitutional aid is accepting paper receipts, and acknowledging he doesn't have any solid idea of where it's all really going.

Also, how could we forget the arms that Biden left for the Taliban? Rearming the terrorist force that Americans spent 20 years dying to defeat?

Lastly, recall this headline that ran last year: "IRS Agents Accidentally Discharged Guns More Often than They Intentionally Fired Them."

An audit found that armed federal agents negligently fired their weapons more times than they responsibly fired them, and that "some special agents did not meet all of the firearms training or qualification requirements." To put it simply, the government hands guns to its incompetently trained agents, who in turn flagrantly violate proper firearm safety rules.

And we're the ones who can't be trusted?

