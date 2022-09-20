Is DeSantis being given the Trump treatment?

Just yesterday, Texas sheriff Javier Salazar announced that he is investigating the legality of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s flying of illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Salazar is a Democrat but, like all Democrats, he insists that his probe has nothing to do with his political affiliation.

Salazar said the following:

“Somebody saw fit to come from another state, hunt them down, prey upon them, and then take advantage of their desperate situation just for the sake of political theater, just for the sake of making a statement”. “I believe people need to be held accountable for it to the extent possible.”

The DeSantis gubernatorial office last week paid an aviation company $615,000 to transport migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Florida and onward to Martha's Vineyard.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was the first to bus migrants from his state to sanctuary cities such as Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Abbott received acclaim for his move which was essentially to hold liberal open-border advocating cities accountable for their stances.

The move was an astute protest against the Biden administration's inability to protect U.S. borders.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and DeSantis, who is running for re-election, joined in.

The New York Times reported that the illegally present Venezuelans have said that they made the journey to the United States because they believed that the country’s doors were wide open. During his campaign and the primary debates, Biden repeatedly invited to migrants to the U.S., with offers of benefits, such as free health care.

So now we have this state of affairs, along with the leftist Bexar County sheriff's vow to "investigate":

Democrats Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have hinted at legal action against Abbott as well.

However, they chose to begin by ‘probing’ DeSantis.

Salazar claims the migrants were “lured” away from a migrant resource center in San Antonio under “false pretenses” such as the promise of work before ultimately landing in Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis’s office released the following statement

"Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected. Unless the MA national guard has abandoned these individuals, they have been provided accommodations, sustenance, clothing, and more options to succeed following their unfair enticement into the United States, unlike the 53 immigrants who died in a truck found abandoned in Bexar County (Texas) this June."

Salazar could not cite specific federal, state, or local laws that may have been broken by relocating the migrants, yet he says that his office will be investigating what he called an “abuse of human rights.”

Salazar isn’t the only one going after DeSantis.

Lawyers representing migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard are also calling for criminal investigations into what they described as a “political stunt.”

'Lawyers for Civil Rights,' a group that represents about 30 migrants – has sent letters to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey demanding probes into DeSantis.

The lawyers claim that the migrants were only informed en route that they were being flown to Martha’s Vineyard, and not Boston, as they were told prior to boarding the flights.

The lawyers claim that DeSantis “preyed on the vulnerability of our clients — many of whom had suffered deep trauma in their home countries and on their journeys to the United States — and exploited this vulnerability to win trust through false promises.”

Much like Salazar, these lawyers couldn’t cite the laws that were broken. Yet they told the prosecutors that they “strongly believe” criminal laws were broken and are called on federal and state prosecutors to open a criminal probe.

So what do we make of this?

We must not focus on the puppets such as the lawyers or Sheriff Salazar, but rather on the puppetmasters.

The sheriff received coverage on a national level which will enable him to rise up in the Democrat party, so perhaps he was promised a bigger, better, role in the exchange for his probe. It is almost certain that the Democrats are paying these lawyers, perhaps via an intermediary.

Recently Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded that the Justice Department investigate DeSantis over the flights to see if kidnapping and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges could be applied.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins also demanded that DeSantis be probed.

If Trump decides not to run in 2024, the Democrats know that DeSantis is their primary challenger.

These investigations must therefore be seen as Democrats sharpening their knives to go after DeSantis.

They also hope they could hurt DeSantis’s reelection bid in Florida.

They probably hope it deters DeSantis and the other GOP governors from dispatching more migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million for the transportation of "illegal immigrants" from the state and DeSantis has pledged to dispatch more migrants to sanctuary cities.

The tone and content of the probe demands and the investigations seem reminiscent of hoaxes against Trump.

For the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the proponents couldn’t reveal how Russia meddled with the 2016 elections. They couldn’t cite the laws that were broken or how votes were altered. They just knew that Trump was an illegitimate president, accompanied by their own hatred and fear. They secured the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who came up empty.

The goal behind the Mueller probe was to create a perception of criminality and instability. They leaked to the media regularly that the "walls were closing in" on President Trump.

The probe had no boundaries, and it was used also to target allies of Trump. They violated client-attorney privilege by raiding the office of Trump's attorney. They doubtlessly looked into all of Trump’s businesses and finances with a fine tooth comb. When no incriminating evidence was discovered they just moved on to the next thing.

Back to DeSantis.

The goal behind this investigation and demands for other investigations seem to be identical. To build perceptions and to go on a fishing expedition into DeSantis’s life in politics and beyond. None of the allegations have to be factual. They just have to make a claim and add a question mark at the end of it. This goal is to sully DeSantis’s reputation. They can prefix his name with ‘controversial’ or ‘who is being probed’ after his name.

So what is happening to these migrants?

Even the New York Times reported that many migrants who were bussed to Democratic strongholds have already been employed and achieved stability.

But the welfare of the migrants is the least of the Democrats’ concern.

The migrants will also be used as pawns to target DeSantis.

The lawyers may coach them perhaps with promises of financial support. Don’t be surprised if there are revelations of bigotry or worse.

The goal is most likely to take DeSantis out.

DeSantis may have huge popular support and may even win the presidency in 2024, but the potential verdict of the public seldom deters the Democrats.

This should end the argument that some conservatives make that Trump has too much baggage owing to the multiple allegations and investigations and that a clean candidate would serve the GOP better.

Make no mistake, any GOP candidate, even if it is their current useful idiots such as Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger will be demonized and any MAGA GOP candidate will be gratuitously probed in addition to being demonized.

That's how they roll.

Image: Screen shot from KENS 5 video, via YouTube